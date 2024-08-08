‘This is the reason I have always just bought them unlocked from Apple’: Woman says this major iPhone change means you’ll need 2 phones when you travel internationally

When traveling internationally, you might immediately consider a few things. For example, exchanging local currency, packing the appropriate clothing, and figuring out accommodations. But what about phones? Specifically, making sure it works overseas.

One traveler is encouraging others to bring both their current phone and an older or international model of phone that still uses a physical SIM card.

In the TikTok video, travel content creator Zahra (@byzahrakhan) explains why she couldn’t add an international eSIM card to her iPhone 14 and how she found a way around the problem.

Why bring two iPhones when traveling internationally?

“If you have an iPhone and you bought it in the United States, there’s something that you need to know,” she says in the video. “I found out recently that my iPhone 14 does not have a SIM card. And while I’m backpacking in Southeast Asia, that’s proven to be a real issue. Because every time I move countries, I need a SIM card so I can use my data.”

She continues, “Especially when I’m alone and need to find directions and things like that. I can’t even download an eSIM because I haven’t paid off my phone yet. When I called T-Mobile to ask them to do it, they said, ‘Oh sure, we can unlock your phone, but you haven’t paid off your phone yet.’”

When she asked how much it would be to pay off the phone, she says she was told it would only be $20. Unfortunately, they still couldn’t unlock it because she purchased her phone under a promotion and the payment plan cannot be accelerated. Unable to get an eSIM card for her main phone, she brought out an older iPhone 8 that does use a physical SIM card and is using that instead.

“Everywhere else in the world, if you have an iPhone they still give you a SIM card even if you have like, the iPhone 15,” she says in the video. “That has to do with regulations and all that stuff. This is especially helpful because you can get unlimited data on a SIM card for like $26 in Thailand. So save money, live better.”

What is an eSIM card?

eSIM cards are just like the classic SIM cards, but embedded into the phone’s hardware. You can’t remove them from the phone and swap it for another. That means customers with this technology rely on their phone carrier to add or remove new eSIM technology.

Per Apple, you can activate eight eSIM cards at once on a single iPhone. However, that has to be done by the mobile carrier.

Apple first began integrating eSIM cards into phones in 2018, and launched its first eSIM only phone in 2022 with the iPhone 14, per USA Today.

Viewers weigh in on the hack

Some viewers shared that they have already been doing some version of this, either purchasing phones unlocked from the outset, or having a backup ready to go.

“This is the reason I have always just bought them unlocked from Apple and do Apple credit card payment plan deal,” one commenter wrote. “I travel a lot.”

“This is only an issue if you don’t pay for your phone in full up front. To be honest, I buy my iPhones full price to avoid this,” another commenter wrote.

“It’s because your phone is tie to your wireless contractor,” a commenter wrote. “If you go to Apple and buy a phone you won’t have this issue because you’re not getting the phone at a discount.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Zahra via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

