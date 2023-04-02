‘Listen, I don’t know’: Customer says Apple Store Genius was secretly Googling how to fix her AirPods

Even geniuses have to Google it sometimes.

An Apple customer claims that a Genius Bar employee was secretly googling how to help with her AirPods issue.

In the video, which was posted on March 28 and has over 483.900 views, TikTok user Danessy Auguste (@danessyauguste) shared her experience of visiting an Apple Store to fix her AirPods, which were not connecting to her phone.

“I get my little ass, I dropped my sister over to Apple and I told the guy the problem that I’m dealing with. He’s like, ‘OK, OK, and you restarted it?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I did,'” Danessy recounted in the video.

Danessy then noticed that the employee was googling the solution to her problem, rather than using some secret database as she had imagined. “Why was I nosy, I peered over and he was googling it” she claimed in the video.

When questioned about it, the employee allegedly laughed and replied, “Listen, I don’t know,” while Danessy’s sister chimed in with the comment, “Danessy, stop judging, even doctors Google sometimes.”

The video quickly went viral, sparking a discussion about the quality of Apple’s customer support in the comment section, with many users sharing their own experiences.

“I’m not joking, I spilled water on my Mac, the Apple guy told me to put it in rice,” one commenter said.

A second commenter defended the practice, saying, “that’s literally what customer service do! they google answers and then tell you over the phone lol.”

“pple expect so much from the lowest paid workers of multibillion dollar corporations” a third commenter added.

“I work for a tech company that has software that manages Apple products & we google everything & I mean everything,” another commenter shared.

“doctors do be googling I was SHOCKED,” a further user remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Danessy Auguste via email and to Apple via their press email for comment.