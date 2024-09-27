‘Sending this to them in an email’: Apple Care customer wants a new iPhone, so she purposely breaks hers. Does it work?

Apple recently released the new iPhone. As a result, some people are looking at their well-used older models with a little bit of new phone envy.

This is despite some controversy about the new phone. For example, many claim that the upgrades from the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro to the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are modest at best, while others have alleged that their new iPhone 16 models have caused problems.

Regardless, some people will always want a new phone, even if it’s not the latest model. To get that phone, they may go to extreme lengths, as recently noted by TikTok user Stephen (@stephenjayh).

Can you break your phone to get a new one?

In a video with over 170,000 views as of Friday, Stephen shows a woman sitting on the ground. After a few seconds, the woman smashes her phone against a curb.

“She wants to get AppleCare+ to replace the whole phone, so she’s just smacking it on the corner here,” Stephen starts. “This is ridiculous!”

Actually breaking the phone proves more difficult than expected, requiring quite a few hits before the screen achieves the desired level of “brokenness.”

Does this actually work?

The answer to this question is a bit complicated.

If you have AppleCare+ and your screen gets damaged, your screen will be repaired. However, this will come with a fee, and if there’s any sign that the damage is intentional, it’s possible that Apple will refuse to replace it, according to TechRadar.

Furthermore, screen damage will often not warrant an entire device replacement, as it seems the woman in the video wants. Instead, Apple will likely just replace the screen and leave the housing of the device intact. That said, there are instances where such damage will warrant a full device replacement.

In the comments section, users expressed their views on this controversial method for getting a replacement iPhone.

“Mine overheats all the time and I went into to apple and they said they couldn’t do nothing about it so I walked out smashed It went back in and got a new one,” claimed a user.

“If you scratch the part of the selfie camera and tell them it affects your photos they will replace it,” added another. “I know I used work for the company.”

“From someone who tried to do the same thing, it doesn’t work anymore,” stated a third. “They will literally replace the front and back glass.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Apple via email and Stephen via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.



