‘I work night shift. Let me get off at 6 am and my stairs be gone’: Tenant can’t get into his apartment. The stairs were moved

An apartment tenant went viral on TikTok after he shared a video revealing that the stairs leading to his neighbor’s unit had been removed.

User @ainhere4that, who lives in Florida, posted the now-viral video. In it, he showed users the status of some ongoing construction at his apartment complex.

“They’ve been fixing this wood on these stairs, bro. I guess it started raining,” he said. The content creator then panned over some of the second floor rooms, which didn’t have stairs for residents to descend. “How are these people going to get in the house?”

“Boy, they played,” @ainhere4that said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ainhere4that via TikTok comment. As of Wednesday morning, his video had more than 3.2 million views, with a number of viewers worried about the residents who seemingly couldn’t enter or leave their homes.

“Imagine they come home with groceries,” one user said.

“for real this is dangerous,” another wrote.

Others, however, joked that they wouldn’t be able to handle the situation if they were the ones impacted.

“I work night shift. Let me get off at 6 am and my stairs be gone,” one commenter wrote.

“I would be scared [of] the whole building [being] weak,” another said.

“Imagine you forget and walk out the door,” a third person quipped.

In a second, follow-up video, @ainhere4that said that many of his neighbors were still trapped inside of their respective apartments. “I don’t think they’re making it to work,” he said.

This video prompted viewers to offer advice on how to best help those trapped.

“Call [a] non-emergency number and ask for a fire marshal,” one person wrote.

“Call the fire department so they can get them out,” another offered.

“I’d be calling the news,” a third commenter said.