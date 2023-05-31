‘I broke my lease due to it being unsafe’: Tenant says apartment building collapsed 2 weeks after she moved out

An apartment tenant said that she moved out of her building just two weeks before it supposedly collapsed on itself.

In a now-viral video, Aurea (@itzz.ariii333) said that her apartment building collapsed after she told her property manager that “there was a crack through our kitchen wall.” Aurea also said that she broke her lease early because she felt unsafe—a move that helped her to avoid a fate straight out of Final Destination. As of Wednesday morning, her initial video and subsequent storytime post had a combined 1.47 million views.

In her first video, Aurea showed viewers the damage done to her apartment complex. It looked nearly split down the middle. “When ur apartment unit collapses 2 weeks after you moved out,” she wrote via text overlay.

It’s in the video’s caption where things get a bit strange. Aurea said that in addition to feeling uneasy about the crack, she also had dreams about the apartment collapsing.

“Can landlord special ur way out of this one. fun fact is i was having repeat nightmares of it collapsing. I also reported it to my property manager bc there was a crack through our kitchen wall and i broke my lease due to it being unsafe,” she wrote.

In a follow-up video, Aurea revealed photos of her apartment before she moved out. She started with a picture of the crack in the wall, which was close to an electrical outlet and visible from the building’s exterior.

In addition, she said that her bathtub had a “mad drainage issue” that she said she reported multiple times. Although she said someone came to look at the piping, the problem was only temporarily resolved. Aurea also said that the proposed “solution” led to her tub “unknowingly” draining into the unit below hers.

“We didn’t even know until this new girl had moved and she came knocking on our door … talking about there’s water pouring out of her ceiling,” Aurea said. “She reported it, too. Nothing happened.”

After noticing the crack in the wall getting bigger, Aurea said she broke her lease, citing “structural issues.” She posted a screenshot of the email she sent to her apartment’s management, along with their response. In short, Aurea said she was told that management would not pursue legal action against her and that the building was cleared by engineers as not having any “structural deficiencies.”

Aurea also said that the leasing manager denied her reporting any issues with the bathtub. “I think deep down she knew there was some sort of issue,” the former tenant speculated, referencing the fact that the leasing manager asked for a conditional no-legal-action-tit-for-tat.

In the comments, viewers expressed horror at Aurea’s situation. Many said that they would have sued if they were in her position.

“I’d be suing for all the money I lost for breaking my lease due to feeling unsafe in that death trap,” one user wrote.

“Call a lawyer or this is tens of thousands of dollars u will be missing out on,” another said.

Others, meanwhile, said that they’ve heard similar stories about building collapses—unlocking a new fear about apartment rentals.

“So many news stories about building collapses. I wonder if people are going to start demanding more from big property owners,” one viewer said.

“New fear unlocked,” another wrote.

“Suddenly the crack in my wall feels so much more suspicious,” a third commenter said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Aurea via TikTok comment.