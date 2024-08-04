‘I’ve known this for 40+ years’: Mom blasts American Airlines for not letting her on plane with her own kid, dividing viewers

Flying with children is hard enough without the administrative paperwork that parents must scrap together. Usually last-minute. Certain essentials, such as a passport and a birth certificate, are often needed even if a parent is flying with their kids. Here, one mom learns the hard way that she also needs a notarized, signed consent form from the dad.

On American Airlines, a signed consent form by the other parent is often required if the child travels alone or with one parent. But when Mom bashed them for not informing her about needing a notarized letter, viewers weren’t exactly sympathetic.

In the clip, TikTok user Shyle’esha (@savingmycoinbudgets) walks back through TSA in the airport after American Airlines turns her away.

“POV: American Airlines tells you that you can’t fly with YOUR KID without a notarized letter when they said a passport & birth certificate is enough.” Needless to say, she isn’t happy with this, reiterating the same sentiment in the caption.

In a follow-up video, she clarifies that they were traveling internationally to Rome. And that her daughter has a different last name. And that her daughter’s skin-tone is lighter, which drew suspicion from the American Airlines counter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shyle’esha via TikTok comment and direct message as well as American Airlines via press email. The video amassed over 956,000 views. But as this was, to many, basic information, the comments were divided.

Viewers split

“I’ve known this for 40+ years, other parent needs to give consent to take minor child out of the country,” one viewer wrote.

“You will always need a letter when flying without the other parent. It would also state that in the airlines website,” a second commented.

“nope, I had to have a notarized letter with copies of mine and his license,” a third remarked.

However, some never had to show a notarized letter.

“I have traveled so many times and never once have they asked me,” one user stated.

“I’ve been traveling with my children for years to other countries and I’ve never had to do that,” a second echoed.

Why the notarized letter?

A notarized letter is a consent form both parents fill out if a child travels alone or with one parent. This is typically for travel outside the States. According to the U.S. government’s website, “The letter of consent, preferably in English and notarized, from the other parent (if the child is traveling with one custodial parent) or signed by both parents (if the child is traveling with a guardian or alone) should say: ‘I acknowledge that my child is traveling outside the country with [the name of the adult] with my permission.’”

Why do you need a consent form?

The child can be denied entry into the country if this form isn’t provided. Some countries have different rules and regulations regarding these. “Many countries have strict requirements regarding proof of custody to prevent international child abduction. Check for official travel advisories and different exit and entry requirements before sending your child on a trip abroad. Without a notarized consent, border officials could delay or prevent your child from traveling further,” per Law Depot.

What is American Airlines’ policy?

The airline could not be more clear about what’s required when it comes to unaccompanied minors. But the policy on-site is inconsistent about one parent traveling with their child and without the other parent.

“American Airlines may require a Letter of Consent if a child under 18 is traveling internationally without both parents.” This is likely because the destination matters and countries differ on what’s required upon entry into them.

As for Shyle’esha, the story has a happy ending: She got in touch with her daughter’s father and he signed the letter electronically.

So whether this is old news to you or cautionary advice, don’t head to the airport without triple-checking what you’ll need to board your flight.

