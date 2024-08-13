‘Rent a U-Haul. It would be cheaper’: Woman says she can’t come home after vacation because of American Airlines, had to spend $2,500 on hotels

Flight delays have become almost routine. Recently, one woman says she wasn’t able to get home after her vacation because American Airlines kept rescheduling her return journey.

Dallas podcaster and host of “Grl Talk,” Gabrielle (@gabrielleeeruth) posted about the ordeal to her TikTok account.

“I got to New York Saturday the third. It is now the eleventh, and I was supposed to be home on the sixth,” the waylaid traveler explains. In the video, she is waiting for her next flight at an airport in D.C.

She continues, “American Airlines has canceled my flights all week. I’ve spent $2,500 since Tuesday on hotels in New York. And I’m still not home yet.”

She says she kept having to rebook her flights because they were continuously delayed.

“This morning my flight got delayed. I missed my connection. And now I have to fly from New York to D.C. to Kansas City and then to Dallas,” she says of her new route home. Gabrielle also adds that the American Airlines ground staff had been unhelpful despite the multiple delays she was experiencing.

She signs off by saying, “I don’t think I will ever fly American Airlines ever again.”

The video received 77,000 views. Many commenters did understand why the American Airlines customer chose to spend her money on hotels rather than trying to get a flight with another airline, or pivot to another mode of transportation.

One user suggested several alternative modes of transport to Gabrielle’s American Airlines flight.

“Train? car rental? bus?” they wrote.

“Rent a U-Haul. It would be cheaper. Get an Uber. That would the cheaper,” suggested a second.

“I feel like there were lots of options before spending $2500 on hotels. NY, DC, and Dallas are all major hubs of transportation,” wrote a third.

Gabrielle responded to the commenter in a follow-up post. She says she was not able to get any other flights because they weren’t available. She then shares comments from some viewers who had experienced the same issues on other airlines.

The customer adds that she wanted American Airlines to rectify its mistake, instead of her having to spend more money on flights with another airline.

Gabrielle also addresses commenters who are on these side of the airline. “I cannot believe how many of you decided to defend a huge corporation like American Airlines when I got [expletive] over so badly by them,” she says.

“And I am not going to drive 17 hours in a rental car by myself from Newark to Dallas,” she adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via Instagram direct message and to American Airlines via email for more information about delayed flights.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.