‘Props to American Airlines for doing this’: Man issues warning after developing blood clot from travel. Here’s how to stay safe

Blood clots aren’t usually associated with younger people, but in a viral video amassing 387,600 views, TikToker Brandon Heredia (@brandonrkh) heeded a very important warning.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with a blood clot in my leg and in my lung,” Heredia said. He then described how he traveled via American Airlines soon after getting the clot. On the plane, he said he came across a pamphlet by the airline sharing the risks of blood clots and how to avoid them.

“Now, I don’t know if this is something that all airlines have been doing for a while now, or this is just the first time that I’ve ever noticed, but you know, props to American Airlines for including this,” he said.

“Because ever since I had a blood clot and I made a video about the experience, so many people have come into the comment section and have talked about how they have a blood clot too, or how they know someone in their life that has one, or how they know someone that suddenly died from one at a really young age.”

He had ‘no awareness’ of blood clots

“The crazy thing is that until I had one myself, I had no awareness of them, really, or any idea just how much of a risk or how easily you can get one when you’re traveling a lot,” he added.

In retrospect, Heredia said it was unsurprising that blood clots occur on flights, given that passengers sit in “this tiny little cramped space for several hours.”

He then went on to explain how exactly traveling is risky, citing factors like little legroom, little opportunity to get up and walk around, and dehydration from not drinking enough water. This, Heredia added, leads to passengers opting to sleep during the flight.

“So, you’re like, spending a lot of time in this upright, seated position,” he said. “But anyways, just a quick PSA, you know, blood clots can be life threatening, and they’re apparently a lot easier to get than you might think.”

Heredia also made a number of follow-up videos telling viewers all they need to know about blood clots. These videos cover topics including exactly how blood clots feel, why you get blood clots on a plane but not the office, how blood clots “sneak” up on you, how he’s managing his own blood clot with thinning medication, and how to alleviate anxiety about traveling again post-clot.

Viewers share their stories

Several TikTok users shared their own experiences with blood clots in the comments. “Had a pulmonary embolism after my c-section,” one said. “Had to be on blood thinners to rid it.”

“I had a small bump on my leg, doctor said it was a lipoma, it didn’t bother me for three years, once it did I asked for an ultrasound, turned out it was a blood clot,” another added. “Always advocate for yourself.”

“Had one in my leg,” a third shared, “And my doctor admitted me instantly to the hospital and injected like three different meds into my stomach.”

A fourth emphasized that blood clots can form not just by traveling, but “in your backyard.”

“I overextended my calf, lungs, and leg… I almost was dead. Because I was so short of breath, I went to the ER. They were glad that I went. Take aspirin.”

Blood clot symptoms and how to prevent them

According to the National Blood Clot Alliance website, there are several symptoms of blood clots, including swelling in the affected arm or leg, a cramp-like pain in the affected area that hasn’t been caused by an injury, reddish or bluish skin discoloration, and the affected area being warm to the touch.

On its website, the Center for Disease Control shared tips on how to prevent them while traveling. Firstly, the site advises travelers to get up and walk every 2-3 hours, whether that be in an airline aisle or at the side of the road if they’re traveling by car.

Secondly, travelers are encouraged to do leg stretches and calf exercises, which include raising and lowering your toe and raising and lowering your heel. The site also advises users to go to the doctor if they have additional risk factors for blood clots, so they can get advice on compression socks and other medications.

