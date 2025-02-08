‘I could never do that’: American Airlines passenger tests out ‘airport theory.’ Then she gets to her gate

TikToker Jenny Kurtz (@jenny_kurtzz) documented her attempt at testing “airport theory” during a recent trip. She uploaded the results of her experiment in a viral TikTok. It has accrued over 8.9 million views as of Saturday.

She begins the clip with a recording of herself walking through an airport. Kurtz is holding an iced coffee with a straw in her mouth as she saunters towards her gate for American Airlines.

“For those thinking about testing the airport theory,” the overlay text reads, “Don’t do it. Missed my flight.”

What is the airport theory?

The “airport theory,” according to TikTok, is that passengers only need to arrive at their gate 15 minutes before boarding. This means there’s no reason to camp out in uncomfortable chairs for extended periods.

It’s a stark contrast to the “dad theory” of airport travel, which usually involves arriving hours early to a flight. Subsequently, an entire day is reserved for travel and travel alone. This can even extend to dedicating hours of the day before just for packing. Which can make taking a flight feel like a rehearsed panic attack rather than a comfortable commuting experience.

Not to mention that the number of flight delays has shot up in recent years. Thanks to airline staffing shortages and increased air traffic, getting stuck in the airport is becoming more common.

Folks who fly frequently may find themselves keen to try “airport theory” out for themselves as a result.

Many say it’s not worth it

However, others would argue it’s a lot less stressful than actually missing your flight.

Several social media users have argued that airport theory is a terrible rule of thumb to follow. This TikToker urged fliers to give themselves at least 45 minutes of lead time. Another user on the app said they found themselves inadvertently testing airport theory and documented themselves doing so.

While they did “technically” make their flight with four minutes to spare, they said it wasn’t “worth the stress.”

On the flip side, there were other users who documented their success with airport theory. Like this woman whose entire airport experience, while traveling alone, only took 20 minutes time. She seemed relaxed and more than pleased with her commute as she recorded herself sauntering through the travel hub.

Can flights leave early?

Typically, airlines will stop boarding for flights 15 minutes before takeoff. This includes closing gates and preventing any other passengers from coming onboard. American Airlines writes that often flights will “start boarding 30 – 50 minutes before scheduled departure.” However, the travel business states “The exact time depends on your destination and plane.” It adds, “Boarding ends 15 minutes before departure. If you’re not on board, we may reassign your seat to another passenger. You will not be allowed to board once the doors close.”

Additionally, there have been recorded occasions where flights will leave earlier than expected. This can be due to the anticipation of inclement weather, where pilots will want to beat a storm for fliers’ safety.

Many have discussed this unfortunate phenomenon on the Flyer Talk forum. One customer said their flight departed over an hour earlier than its original start time. In these instances, it’s important to discuss re-booking options with a gate agent.

Frequent flier

From personal experience, as someone who has flown extensively from 2019-2024, I’ve tested airport theory with mixed results. In airports with less air traffic, gates, and commuters, it worked out just fine. In busier hubs, such as Newark, JFK, LAX, Boston Logan, DC Dulles, DC Reagan, and Atlanta, it’s advisable not to try.

In situations where I’ve arrived 40 minutes prior to my flight taking off, I was barred from going through TSA. This is despite being screened with pre-check. Despite these sour experiences, it’s worth mentioning that I can count the number of times this has happened on one hand.

For the most part, while traveling solo only, I routinely follow airport theory. But TSA pre-check and Clear are your friends in these situations.

Viewers don’t believe in airport theory

One user on the app seemed concerned with the coffee the TikToker was sipping on. “Girl please tell me you got that coffee after you knew you were going to miss your flight.”

But another took airport theory to the next level. “I don’t even have a flight booked and I’m already on the way to the airport.”

Another person said they like airport theory, but for a different reason entirely. “Everyone keep using airport theory so me and my friends can always make our stand by flights,” they said.

“Bye I rather wait at my gate for 2hrs then miss my flight lol,” another said.

But then others expressed how sick they were of TikTok lingo. “Not everything is a theory. What are you guys even talking about,” they wrote, referring to them misuse of the word.

As one said, “People confuse the words hypothesis and theory way too much and it p*sses me off.”

The Daily Dot has reached out Kurtz via TikTok comment and American Airlines via email for further information.



