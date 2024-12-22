‘Just a little spray paint, I should be Gucci’: Amazon delivery driver shows minor damage to tires. Then he zooms-out

An Amazon driver has sparked conversation with his sarcastic take on a badly damaged delivery truck, leaving viewers wondering what really happened.

In a TikTok video that has racked up over 299,500 views, Jean Rodriguez (@jaycee62696) starts by casually inspecting the back tire of his Amazon truck.

“Just a little spray paint right there,” he says, pointing to scratches on the wheel’s frame. The tone is light, but it quickly becomes clear the damage is far worse than he’s letting on.

As the camera shifts to the front of the truck, the true extent of the damage is revealed—a completely smashed-in front end.

“That should be Gucci, right?” Rodriguez jokes. “Ain’t no big deal.”

While he never explains what caused the accident or what the repercussions of it were, Rodriguez did reveal he still has his Amazon job in a recent video.

What happens when an Amazon truck gets into an accident?

Traffic accidents involving Amazon delivery trucks are more common than one might think.

A 2021 study reported by CNBC found that nearly one in five Amazon delivery drivers suffered injuries that year. Additionally, there were approximately 120 car accident lawsuits against Amazon across 35 states during the same period.

Just this past week in Fresno, California, a tragic collision with an Amazon delivery truck claimed the lives of two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, as reported by Your Central Valley.

Determining liability in these cases isn’t always straightforward, as explained by lawyer Gina M. Corena, who specializes in personal injury.

Corena notes that the type of Amazon delivery vehicle involved plays a key role. For example, in the Amazon Flex program, where drivers use their own cars, both the driver and Amazon could share liability.

However, if the vehicle is an Amazon Prime delivery truck, the situation becomes more complicated. Corena notes that the retail giant often denies liability in such cases, making it challenging for victims to win lawsuits.

While Amazon requires its third-party delivery partners to carry auto insurance, the company “dodges responsibility for these accidents” by not technically employing its drivers, Corena explained.

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, viewers found the video amusing.

“Can you still deliver the remaining packages?” joked one user.

“Just tell them it was like that when you got it in the morning,” suggested another sarcastically.

“Make sure you turn on the emergency lights at every stop but you should be good,” advised a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rodriguez and Amazon via email.