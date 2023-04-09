‘Y’all don’t pay me enough for this’: Amazon driver encounters 2 large dogs in front yard

A former Amazon driver went viral on TikTok after encountering two large dogs in a customer’s front yard, and then refusing to drop-off the package. It’s a common issue delivery drivers point to on social media.

The video was uploaded this week by TikTok user @3dripppy. Upon arrival, he stumbled across two large dogs in the front yard. “Amazon, you don’t fucking pay me enough for this sh*t,” he said. “Two big-ass dogs. I can’t even get out of the f*cking car.” Because of the big dogs, the content creator decided not to deliver the package. “Sh*t, man, f*ck you. Y’all ain’t getting your package. Try again tomorrow.” According to the text overlay, “the real reason I quit Amazon. Bro this was a day-to-day thing I ran over 2,000 times working at Amazon.”

During an interview with the Daily Dot, @3dripppy confirmed he didn’t deliver the package after the video was filmed.

“The owners didn’t come to get the dogs so I had no choice but to return the packages to the Amazon warehouse,” he wrote via TikTok direct message. “I called the customer and Amazon support and they told me to bring the packages back to the warehouse.”

In addition, he shared how he worked as an Amazon delivery driver for more than a year. Within that time, he would encounter this type of incident almost every day, he said.

Some of these customers would “leave their gates opened,” and their dogs out. Most of the time, the dogs were friendly but there was still a chance to encounter one who was aggressive. There was an incident where he “fell and twisted his ankle.”

The video accumulated over 916,000 views as of Saturday, where viewers joked in the comments about the dogs.

“They said get out the car we not gonna jump you,” one viewer wrote.

“They said: Come on out if we chase you we will make your delivery of packages more faster so you can get out of here!” a second joked.

“Dogs: ‘Aye man gimme my Chewy order,’” a third quipped.

Some agreed that customers’ leaving their dogs out is their pet peeve.

“As an Amazon delivery driver, this is one of my pet peeves at work. If they know they’re getting a package why are the dogs out. Gmfu,” one user commented.

“Absolutely! The thing that’s so frustrating is knowing that u getting a delivery, put ur damn dogs up! Damn!” a second agreed.

“Smh I’m not afraid of dogs but I do find it ridiculous that people leave their dogs out unleashed knowing that they will have a package delivered,” a third concurred.

Other delivery drivers shared their stories of encountering big dogs.

“I worked for FedEx and there was one lady that had 13 dogs… I wasn’t delivering shat,” one person shared.

“I had a rottweiler run right for me during my first delivery for O’Reilly Auto. The chain stopped it, but the guys I worked with knew,” a second wrote.

“Lorddd this what I had to deal with working for the Post office I said oh nah next house,” a third said.