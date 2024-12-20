‘Why does it matter what I drive?’: Amazon worker delivers customers’ items in a U-Haul. Then a customer steps in

During the holiday season, it’s pretty common to see Amazon trucks lining the streets of many neighborhoods.

While workers for the company are currently striking in four states to advocate for better wages, benefits, and in some cases, to be classified as an employee of Amazon, the company says that shipments during the holiday season will not be affected—and when those deliveries come, they may arrive in one of a variety of vehicles.

Amazon workers bring packages to customers in a few different trucks, ranging from older vehicles to newer electric ones, and, if a package is being delivered with Amazon Flex, a package might even be delivered in someone’s personal vehicle.

Seeing one of these non-standard vehicles can be jarring for customers, as one delivery driver recently learned.

Why did this Amazon driver get called out?

In a TikTok, user Trey (@treygregory2232) recounts how a customer questioned him during his Amazon deliveries because of the car he was driving.

“So I just had a customer ask me, ‘Was I really Amazon?’ because I pulled up in a U-Haul van,” he starts.

“Like, why does it matter what I drive as long as you get your packages?” he continues. He then shows off his blue Amazon vest. “Like, I’m wearing the Amazon colors, well, ‘uniform,’ should I say?”

He speculated that the fact that he was wearing sweatpants could have made the customer question whether he was truly an Amazon worker.

Still, he reiterates: “Why does it matter as long as you get your packages?”

Can Amazon drivers use U-Haul vehicles?

Over the years, numerous internet users have alleged to have witnessed Amazon packages being delivered from a U-Haul vehicle.

While Amazon does not appear to have made a statement as to why this might be the case, several commenters on Reddit offered their own theories from their personal experience.

“There could be a couple reasons for this,” wrote user Rumpelstiltskin-2001. “It’s new DSP and hasn’t gotten vans yet, it’s a DSP that has a van in the shop so they rent a uhual as a cheap temporary replacement, or some DSPS will rent a uhual for new drivers until they trust them to drive a Amazon branded van.”

Another commenter offered the following: “Sometimes it’s because their truck broke down and they get a rental for the day. Sometimes it’s because this world has an awful lot of s****y people that rob delivery trucks more-so around the holidays and they have to use off label vehicles to avoid getting carjacked.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon via email for clarification.

In the comments section, users offered their own thoughts and experiences regarding deliveries made in non-Amazon trucks.

“I’ve had the police called on me and got pulled over for being in a U-Haul van because someone said I was stalking a rich neighborhood,” a user wrote. “But they failed to tell the police that I was delivering package.”

“Don’t take it personally. If they get their package I know it shouldn’t matter, but there are a lot of people pulling shady schemes nowadays and I can’t blame people for being reapectfully cautious,” offered another.

Other commenters referenced a trend in which thieves will dress as Amazon workers, and then steal packages.

“You have the vest doesn’t mean you work for them,” noted a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Trey via TikTok comment.

