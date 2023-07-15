‘I’m supposed to be at work at 8:00am. People think I start at 8:30am’: Worker says she’s always late. Still doesn’t get fired

On average, Americans work late 2.5 days per week. This means that for half of the workweek, employees are staying beyond their expected hours, either to finish a project or because they believe that going above and beyond will mark them as better workers in the eyes of their bosses.

However, there are also those workers who are perpetually late. While 25% of Americans claim they struggle to get to work on time, only 6% of hourly workers are consistently late to work.

Although some employees have reported being fired for minor tardiness, others claim they are able to consistently arrive late to work without issue.

One such worker is TikTok user Genie (@geniegglam). In a viral video with over 788,000 views as of Saturday, the TikToker writes, “POV: You’re always late to work but still employed.”

“Should this be illegal ?” Genie asks in the caption.

Genie has also made other videos on this topic which have inspired similar discussions. In another clip with over 316,000 views, Genie writes, “Here’s that one employee that is always late and never gets fired.”

Commenters were quick to admit that they too were consistently late to work.

“I’m supposed to be at work at 8:00am,” a user wrote. “People think I start at 8:30am.”

“Girl literally me,” another added. “I’m so scared they gonna say something to me one of these days.”

“I’m late 30 min everydayyy,” shared a third. “My manager lied to me about what time I go in just so I show up on time.”

“We’re understaffed, can’t afford to let me go,” joked an additional TikToker.

However, some warned of potential consequences for this behavior.

“How do y’all keep the jobs? Cause I keep getting fired for that lmao,” explained a commenter.

“This used to be me, until they enforced a point system that can get you terminated,” recalled a second.

“I was late 1 time 15 mins in 9 months and I got fired,” another user stated.

