Can Alexa predict the future? This video makes it seem like she can.

Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, can do a lot of things, from playing your favorite song to controlling home lights to helping you keep track of your schedule.

One thing she certainly isn’t advertised as is a fortune teller, but that’s how this woman is using her.

Alexa predicts the future?

In a trending video with more than 116,000 views, content creator EB DuPree (@im_ebdupree) shares shocking information Alexa gave her. But it likely isn’t real.

“Alexa, what will happen on September 4, 2025 in Florida?” DuPree asks.

Alexa takes a moment to look up the information. It then warns DuPree that Florida is forecasted to have a “significant weather event” on that day.

“A powerful Category 5 hurricane will make a direct hit on the state, bringing with it winds over 205 miles per hour,” Alexa replies.

The virtual assistant adds a disclaimer saying that conditions are subject to change and that Florida residents should keep themselves informed and protected as the date approaches.

“Florida get ready, this storm is headed your way, DuPree says.

“This is why I’ll never voluntarily live in Florida,” DuPree added in response to a commenter.

Prediction debunked

The trend of asking Alexa this question dates back to a 2021 TikTok that went wildly viral with more than 16 million views. It was posted by Jon Buckhouse, who’s gained a 2 million person following for asking Alexa questions about the future.

Buckhouse’s Alexa gave a similar answer, though it specified the event would happen at 3:08 p.m.

But Snopes, a fact-checking site, quickly debunked Buckhouse’s video. The site reported that Alexa is powered by Bing’s search engine and can only pull information, not create it. On top of that, Snopes didn’t get the same answer when they asked their Alexa and Siri the same question.

Snopes also noted that there are tools that let you customize Alexa’s responses to specific questions.

“While Amazon’s voice assistant has developed a number of skills over the years, it has not yet learned how to foretell the future,” Snopes wrote.

However, now that there are multiple online posts about this very question, Alexas in 2025 might pull this unsubstantiated info from online as truth.

‘I just asked my Alexa the same thing.’

“We got to make it out of February lol,” a top comment read.

“Saving this. I’ll check back in September lol,” a person said.

“Hurricane season was bad last year, I can only imagine,” another wrote.

“I just asked my Alexa the same thing and she talking about autumn season,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to DuPree via TikTok comment and direct message and to Amazon via email.

