‘It’s our twice as nice policy’: Aldi shopper opens Greek yogurt. Then she returns it and learns something shocking

A woman is going viral on TikTok after declaring Aldi as her new favorite grocery store due to the chain’s apparent return policy.

Featured Video

Ivy Reynolds (@ivisreynolds) says she recently bought a container of Greek yogurt at Aldi, which she planned on using for meal prep. When she returned home, however, she says she noticed that the yogurt was “nasty” and “watery.”

That led Reynolds to attempt to return the yogurt. But when she did, she says she learned of Aldi’s return policy, which she says essentially gave her her money back and then some more.

“Aldi’s return policy is WILD,” Reynolds wrote in the text overlay of her clip. As of Tuesday, her video had amassed more than 678,300 views.

Advertisement

Customer makes a return to Aldi

Reynolds says she didn’t know what Aldi’s return policy was until she needed to use it. Now that she’s equipped with this knowledge, she suggested that Aldi would be her go-to store.

“If you’re not shopping at Aldi, you need to rethink your life,” Reynolds says.

When Reynolds went to the store to return her yogurt, she says an employee offered her both store credits (equal to $5.45) and told her she could keep the defunct product.

Advertisement

“They replace[d] the item for free,” she says. “But then [they] gave me the total of the nasty Greek yogurt on top of that on a gift card.”

Reynolds says she used the store credit to buy cheese, milk, and pasta sauce. She says she only paid around $3 for the items.

“So apparently Aldi’s exchange policy is [to] exchange for the item that was nasty and then also give you store credit for that nasty item,” the content creator deduces.

Is this legit?

Aldi’s website is fairly clear on this, noting that the store has a “twice as nice” guarantee.

Advertisement

In other words, when customers make a return, not only is their item replaced, but they get a full refund, too. Aldi says it offers this benefit to customers because it’s “so confident in our products.”

“If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied with the quality of any product, we will gladly replace the product AND refund your money,” the website reads. “To receive the ‘twice as nice guarantee,’ the product packaging and any unused product must be returned to your local Aldi store manager.”

There are two stipulations to this policy, though. First, a valid receipt is required to receive a refund in the original form of payment. If you don’t have a receipt, you will receive store credit in the form of a gift card. Secondly, this policy does not apply to alcohol, national brands, and non-food items.

Greek yogurt is supposed to look sort of funny

In the comments section of her video, Reynolds says her yogurt was “crystallized” and resembled “shredded wheat” throughout.

Advertisement

While this isn’t normal, Greek yogurt should be thick and creamy and resemble a custard more so than the pourable consistency of regular yogurt.

Viewers praise Aldi’s policy

In the comments section of Reynolds’s video, some viewers chided her for sharing a well-kept secret regarding Aldi.

Advertisement

“Please take this down because people will abuse this and ruin Aldi,” one woman pleaded. “Please. I love them and don’t wanna see them go under.”

“I work here and it’s our twice as nice policy,” another user wrote. “Just, unfortunately, so many people take advantage of it. It’s crazy.”

“Don’t be too loud, some people will abuse this then they will stop,” a third user warned.

“Now people please DON’T ABUSE THIS,” a fourth viewer added.

Advertisement

Others, however, noted that the “nasty” texture Reynolds noted in her yogurt was normal.

“Yogurt separates… this is normal,” one viewer commented.

“The people were probably laughing at you for not knowing how Greek yogurt works…,” a second added.

“You’re supposed to mix the yogurt,” a third viewer noted. “All yogurt does this.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Reynolds via TikTok comment and to Aldi through email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.