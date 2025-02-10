‘Aldi count your … days’: Woman heats up frozen pizza from Aldi. Then she takes a closer look at it

A woman is outraged after heating up a frozen pizza from Aldi and discovering it was missing an important ingredient.

TikTok user @koziak2 posted a video that details the incident on Jan. 26. In the video, @koziak2 is at home by the oven. She shows viewers a freshly cooked pizza and then explains her frustration. “I come in the house starving, and I say I’m going to make a pizza,” she says. “They gave me a sauceless—”

The video cuts off after @koziak2 punches the pizza. In the caption, @koziak2 writes, “Aldi, count your [expletive] days.”

Viewers react to the sauceless frozen pizza from Aldi

The video has amassed more than 2 million views. In the comments section, viewers expressed outrage on @koziak2’s behalf.

“What makes the punch funnier is there’s no sauce to splatter,” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “You know how mad you gotta be to punch food?”

A third user wrote, “Pulled the cheese off like a sticker.”

Another person wrote, “That punch let me know you were already having a tough day.”

What happened to the pizza?

Presumably, this was an error on the part of a new employee who wasn’t quite yet up to speed on the toppings-to-sauce ratio expected by the typical consumer. However, it’s not uncommon for customers to target the grocery store over an issue with one of its food products.

Last year, an Aldi shopper sparked an internet uproar after revealing the moldy rice package she got from the supermarket. Users suggested that she was overreacting and that it is unrealistic to expect an international grocery chain to inspect every single one of the food products on its shelves.

Is pizza without sauce a thing?

While @koziak2 might disagree, you can technically eat pizza without tomato sauce. It’s called a white pizza, although it’s important to note that those pies are generally topped with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, which would promote some moisture. It looks like @koziak2’s sauceless pizza turned out dry.

The Daily Dot reached out to @koziak2 via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Aldi via press email for comment.

