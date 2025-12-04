“Be careful where you buy your produce”: Albertsons customers horrified by video exposing mold directly next to fresh produce

An Albertsons customer walks by the produce section but notices an empty bay next to the broccoli. Viewers share their disgust when he reveals mold under the shelves.

Is the Albertsons produce section moldy?

In a video with over 1.5 million views, TikToker Scooter The Explorer (@hoodtravelguide) walks up to the chilled produce shelves at Albertsons, a grocery chain.

“Look what’s under it,” he says, showing an empty bay covered in black and brown sludge, which appears to be mold. “Look at all that black mold.”

He points out that the fan at the bottom of the shelf may be blowing mold spores onto the produce above it.

“Moldy water all on your [expletive],” he remarks. “Rinse you down with the mold water. That’s horrible.”

The caption reads, “Be careful where you buy your produce. Albertsons got black mold fans and water being sprayed on your veggies.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), mold on produce can cause respiratory issues if inhaled, posing a danger to consumers. It also advises against buying products that have been exposed to mold.

At the end of the clip, the TikToker coughs. The caption reads, “I’m just trying bring awareness and no surprise I’m sick this where I been buying veggies at.”

How did viewers react to his discovery?

In the comments, viewers suggest the TikToker reach out to the health department or Albertsons to let them know about the mold.

Many call out Albertsons for presumably not staying on top of cleaning.

“That’s a lazy manager and lazy workers supposed to clean it every week and then break it down completely once a month and clean it. They’re not breaking it down and cleaning it. Health department needs to be fired too ain’t checking what they’re supposed to nasty,” one commenter remarks.

“We have one guy in my department that is solely responsible for cleaning our department’s undercarriages. We don’t play around with this stuff in our store at Whole Foods,” a second shares.

The Daily Dot reached out to Scooter The Explorer for further comment.

