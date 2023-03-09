former Alamo Drafthouse employee speaking in car with caption 'everybody on the morning shift used to commit fraud' (l) Alamo Drafthouse Cinema sign above doors (c) former Alamo Drafthouse employee speaking in car with caption 'cashing out coupons for $10 off until the tab was 0' (r)

‘The restaurant game is wild’: Former Alamo Drafthouse employee says servers used to commit fraud to make more money

'Servers were actually stealing a lot of money directly from customers.'

Posted on Mar 9, 2023

A former server for movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse recounts in a recent TikTok video the moment higher-ups learned that some employees were allegedly committing fraud at the location he worked at. 

In a recent video, user @biggie_boi_q says that when he used to work at a specific Drafthouse location, “everyone on the morning shift used to commit fraud.” 

“The only reason [corporate] found out was because the location I used to work at was super low volume, and it went from being super popular and busy all the time to basically being dead like 90% of the time,” @biggie_boi_q claims in his video.  

@biggie_boi_q Cash scams that used to happen while I used to serve at Alamo Drafthouse. #alamodrafthouse #server #waiter #bar #cash #scams #money ♬ original sound – BiggieBoiQ

He explains that higher-ups noticed they weren’t making a ton of money even when operations were busier in the morning. 

“Well, turns out a lot of our employees or servers were actually stealing a lot of money directly from customers,” the TikToker claims.

He says employees would use coupons and submit them using a manager’s login code to ring up a customer’s order and then keep any cash customers had given them for themselves. 

“Everything looks normal on your end as a cash-paying customer,” @biggie_boi_q exolains. “…And corporate didn’t find out till months later and then they ended up shutting down the location [because] of COVID and all that stuff.” 

@biggie_boi_q said about 50-60% of cash tabs “were basically being stolen” because managers didn’t check coupons. He revealed in the comments that the theater in question was located in New Braunfels, Texas. Alamo Drafthouse has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment.

“I’ve seen servers make $300-$400 extra per day because cash tables were just like, ‘Yeah here’s $60 on a $50 tab. Go ahead and keep the change,’” @biggie_boi_q  said. “And then that server turns around and cashes out all $60… The restaurant game is wild.” 

Some commenters noted that the scam is a common one they’ve encountered working in the restaurant business. 

“I know someone that did this when I was younger,” one commenter said. “They made like $5K. Ring [peoples’] orders up and then cancel them after printing a receipt.”

“Was [a manager] in food service for two [years] early 90’s, amazing how many ppl stole in a cash biz. Unreal,” another wrote. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to @biggie_boi_q via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Mar 9, 2023, 11:28 am CST

