‘Don’t blame us’: Airport worker shows the real reason your luggage ends up breaking. Then he reveals it’s not their fault

It’s frustrating when your luggage gets beat up transiting between airports. But one airport worker shares why you shouldn’t point fingers at them.

Featured Video

In a video with over 143,000 views, ramp agent Maddy Roberts (@agayhomelessgirl) shares a clip of luggage coming down a conveyor belt. When the baggage reaches the end, a large metal arm pushes it aggressively down a slide to another conveyor.

On-screen text reads, “POV: when people think baggage handlers are the ones responsible for breaking their bags… No sir, it’s this big metal arm that abuses your luggage.”

What do baggage handlers have to say?

In the comments, other baggage handlers say they are always blamed for dinged-up luggage. But some suggest it’s the passenger’s fault.

Advertisement

“I used to do baggage handling – I watched someone’s bag rip open because they didn’t zip it up completely,” one wrote.

“But sometimes the bags are really heavy so they accidentally drop the bags, it’s not their fault, it’s the person how packed it,” another said.

“I will never understand people who buy aluminum Rimowas and check them so they get trashed like this. I’d buy a carry-on Rimowa, but to check in, polycarbonate is the best,” a third suggested.

Why aren’t passengers convinced?

Despite a behind-the-scenes look at the machinery that may damage luggage, some passengers still suspect baggage handlers are too rough.

Advertisement

“As if there’s no video of baggage folks mistreating bags,” a viewer said. In 2024, an American Airlines agent went viral for roughly handling several bags coming off of an airplane.

“I think the people that load the luggage onto the belt and in the plane are the ones responsible for the damage,” another wrote.

“To be fair I’ve seen plenty of video of baggage handlers just throwing suitcases and packages marked fragile all over the place with no respect for others belongings,” a third added.

Regardless of who or what damages your luggage, airlines are required to cover the damages of up to $4,700, the Daily Dot previously reported. Just remember to report within 24 hours of picking up your luggage.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Roberts via TikTok direct message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.