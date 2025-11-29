“Be bored in the airport”: Travelers share the airport hacks they swear by for stress-free holiday flights

Waking up bright and early to make sure you have time to get to the airport, make it through security, and board your flight is tough enough. Add holiday travel into the mix with potential delays and cancellations, and the ordeal is even more stressful.

But according to frequent travelers on TikTok, there are plenty of ways to make the airport experience smoother, cheaper, and far less chaotic. From clever packing strategies to small behavioral shifts that make long flights feel shorter, these hacks are designed to maximize convenience and minimize stress.

All of these can be found in the comments on @emmahaswanderlust‘s video, where she asked for airport hacks that “changed the way you travel forever.”

Here are the most-shared, most-trusted tips TikTok users swear by for getting through the airport with ease.



1. Avoid Uber upcharges by heading to a hotel

“Take a free shuttle to any hotel. Get the Uber from there to avoid the airport upcharging.” —Andrea

2. Compression socks

“Compression socks are a game changer after a lot of airport walking and sitting on the flight.” —B

3. Pack for everyone in all suitcases

“My mom and dad split packing in their two suitcases. That way, if one is lost, they both have clothes! Too bad I’m single, lol.” —kirstenpodolak

4. AirTag your bags

“Take food with you, AirTag your bags—airline lost my bags and told me it was in France, I pulled up my AirTag and told them it was in London, and that’s how they found them.” —nnotssarah

5. Let yourself be bored before your flight

“Be bored in the airport. No scrolling, reading, etc. Save all the interesting activities/mind stimulation for the airplane to help the flight feel faster.” —Studio

6. Don’t use the bathroom near the exit gate

“When you land, never use the first restroom you see – use the next one; everyone from your flight will jump in the first and you’ll end up waiting the same amount of time as going to the next.” —runningenergy

7. Marry rich—in airline miles

“Marry a man who has close to a million miles, you get the royal treatment everywhere you go.” —EF

8. Prevent “man-spreading”

“I’m a big guy. The shoulder strap on my personal item is adjustable. I put it around my knees and adjust it so I don’t “man-spread” into my neighbor’s space if/when I fall asleep.” —Bwana888

9. Bring entertainment for screaming kids

“I ALWAYS travel with brand new activity books for a boy and a girl so i can bring it to the mom of a screaming kid.” —HappyChik

10. Save airplane giftshop bags

“I once bought an item from the gift shop and have kept the bag since. Now, when I go to the airport, I use that bag for any of my oversized items, so they believe I bought them in the airport, and I don’t get charged for additional stuff on the plane.” —Alloralla Faehice

11. Pack food before your flight

“Take food so you don’t spend money at the airport on food. I always make breakfast burritos before each flight.” —kristina

12. Wear comfortable shoes

“The shoes you wear make your airport experience better or worse, depending on the shoe. always wear comfy shoes that are easy to get on and of,f that aren’t flip flops or sandals.” —Theresa

13. Stuff a neck pillow with extra clothes

“Order a neck pillow pillow case – stuff it with clothes. Extra “personal bag” & neck pillow in one.” —kennedycarson

14. Bring a different device for entertainment

“Take an old cell phone with you, download a bunch of movies and shows on it to consume your content on so you never have to worry about your cellphone that has service, tickets, etc dying.” —Frisk

15. Take advantage of lounges

“The cost of entry at most airport lounges in Europe is lower than grabbing a couple of drinks and some food in the main terminal restaurants.” —Claire Imaginarium

You can read more suggestions in @emmawanderlust’s original video.

