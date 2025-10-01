“Is that allowed?”: Family abandons Airbnb after finding unexpected device out in the open

A family’s holiday in Perth, Australia, took an unsettling turn when they discovered a full-sized camera openly recording inside their Airbnb. Hidden camera horror stories are freaky enough, but this device wasn’t even disguised; it was set up in plain sight, blinking as it captured the room.

Airbnb responded quickly once the TikTok post began to spread.

Camera found openly recording in an Airbnb

On Monday, TikToker @hardmanfambam posted the video of his Airbnb experience to just 630 followers. While hidden cameras in these lodgings are a known issue, this one dispensed with any effort to hide.

“So we got to our Airbnb last night,” the vlogger said. “It’s a nice place. There’s one thing I’m not sure about. Maybe you can help me out.”

He then panned to a large video camera sitting in the open on top of a low bookcase, a light blinking to indicate that it was recording.

“Is that allowed in Airbnbs?” the TikToker asked. “Is that standard practice?”

This small TikTok account doesn’t normally crack 10,000 views, but it did this time, including with its follow-up videos. In the first update, the vlogger explained that the family, which includes three young kids, decided to move to a hotel—for obvious reasons.

Customer service had responded to their complaint and promised to reimburse them, but got cagey when they realized how much it would cost them.

“They soon realized that, being school holidays, there wasn’t much accommodation going, and the accommodation that was going that was very similar was about $6,000 more,” the TikToker explained.

The second follow-up revealed that their followers tagging Airbnb in the comments did the trick. The company fully reimbursed the family for the hotel, related expenses, and gave them a coupon to move to a similar Airbnb in Perth.

Viewers urge police report as privacy concerns mount

While relieved that Airbnb treated this family right, the incident still repulsed many viewers, as the hidden camera stories always do.

“These stories make me NOT want to use air BnB,” wrote @tojo92946863.

“Now you need to share the property for the people so nobody else gets ripped off,” said @karribrennan.

Multiple commenters also urged the TikToker to report the incident to the police. Depending on local laws, recording inside a paid lodging location without consent could be illegal.

In an email to the Daily Dot, an Airbnb spokesperson wrote: “Airbnb does not allow hosts to have security cameras or recording devices that monitor indoor spaces in homes, even if these devices are turned off.”

“We have provided the guest with a full refund and assisted them in rebooking alternate accommodation. In the rare event a host or guest feels unsafe or experiences a safety-related issue during an active reservation, we have a safety team that can be reached via our 24 Hour Safety Line, which is available to all users.”

Commenter @yeeha311 noted that “its typical that when people are watching only then do they start assisting.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hardmanfambam via TikTok.

