‘Doing chores on vacation is wild’: Airbnb guests get charged a cleaning fee of $850

A TikToker who rented an Airbnb with a dozen friends says they were charged $4,000 in damages, including an $850 cleaning fee.

In the viral video, Ayodele (@punnanisanchez) explains that she and her friend group are supposed to check out of their Airbnb within 4 hours, and the “place is a fucking mess.”

“The thing is, for the most part, everybody here African, so it will be cleaned before we go,” she says.

Ayodele makes it a point to do her share of the cleaning. She’s seen loading up the dishwasher and putting her arm through a plastic bag so she has a protective barrier as she cleans out the gunk in the kitchen sink. The TikToker adds that once those chores are complete, she’ll wipe down a table and go to bed.

“Y’all can’t wake me up when it’s time to clean talking bout some, ‘Everybody [it’s time to clean].’ Mm mm, Ayodele has done her part,” she says.

In the video caption, Ayodele adds that despite their cleaning efforts, the group was charged $4,000 in damages.

The original TikTok has garnered more than 600,000 views since it was shared March 8.

In a short follow-up video, Ayodele first addresses commenters who said each person would have to pay $300 to cover the Airbnb charges.

“Whoever said $300 each in the comments, wrong. I’m not paying shit, bitch, ’cause I ain’t do shit. Like, y’all saw me cleaning,” she replies.

She goes on to explain that the $850 cleaning fee was primarily for different stains left on varying surfaces, like the carpet. The rest of the fee, nearly $3,200, was from a person accidentally falling on and damaging smart blinds (the kind that automatically open and shut based on the sun).

“If you don’t leave a vacation with substantial debt .. did you even have fun? Sounds like y’all had a blast,” a commenter wrote.

Others were not quite so understanding, saying Ayodele and her friends shouldn’t have let the place get so messy in the first place.

“We are on vacation.. ain’t nobody “cleaning” everyday, have you not been?” Ayodele responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ayodele via TikTok comment.