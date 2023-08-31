‘I wouldn’t want a vomit stained carpet either’: Viewers defend Airbnb host after guest rallies against $200 fee for stain

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that she was falsely charged $200 for a dog urine stain left on the carpet at an Airbnb rental.

In a video with over 729,000 views, TikTok user Destiny (@destinytheshorty) explains the situation, saying that problems with the Airbnb rental began when they got locked out of the home. Despite putting in the correct code several times, the door would not unlock, and given the remote location of the rental, she could not call anyone to resolve the issue as she did not have cell service.

Eventually, she says she was able to contact one of the hosts using the cabin’s WiFi.

After over an hour, a relative of one of the hosts came and opened the door, saying that the problem was a mechanical issue with the lock. The relative also provided their contact information so they could be reached again if there were other issues.

After Destiny checked out, she received an email asking that she pay $200 to clean a dog urine stain on the carpet. Destiny denies that her dog urinated on the carpet, but admitted that their dog vomited onto the carpet and left a small stain.

“Given our remote location, finding suitable cleaning services has proven to be a challenge, and this incident has incurred a cost of $200 for the cleaning and disinfection job,” the host’s message reads. “We believe in maintaining the highest standards for our guests, and we are committed to resolving this matter promptly.”

In response, Destiny countered that it was not a urine stain but a bile stain from her dog’s vomit. Furthermore, while she says she is willing to pay a fee, she believes the $200 fee to be too high.

“It doesn’t cost $200 to clean a stain though,” she wrote in a message responding to the host.

Later messages from the host say that the lock was not actually broken, another point with which Destiny took issue.

Destiny leaves the story unresolved, so it’s unclear whether she has been made to pay the $200. Many TikTok users in comments section, however, think she should.

“Seems reasonable on [their] side, I would say pay the $200,” wrote a commenter. “You left the stain no matter how small/ big it is they resolved your problem…”

“Bile stains really bad. 200 is reasonable,” declared another.

“The fee is for the carpet stained,” offered a third. “It’s an excessive fee but it’s also valid. Since they have to pay someone to fix it.”

“If you couldn’t get the stain out yourself, what makes you think $200 is unreasonable? I wouldn’t want a vomit stained carpet either,” a further user wrote.

In comments, Destiny remained unconvinced.

“$200 for a tiny carpet stain is valid? Idk if you’ve ever cleaned a stain but it doesn’t cost that much to get one out of carpet,” she reiterated. In a later comment, she added, “Their cleaning team was already there to clean the property & I guarantee they had cleaner to get the stain.”

Still, some said that things could be learned from the story.

“What I learned from renting airbnb always take a stain remover liquid lol for carpets n couches just in case,” wrote a user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb and Destiny via email.