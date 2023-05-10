‘I don’t have patience for this’: Rally’s employee has to take customer’s drive-thru order again after it was taken by new AI ordering system

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it makes sense that more businesses are utilizing the technology in both rudimentary and familiar ways: like voice-automated systems at your local fast food drive-thru. But one TikTok user showed why AI shouldn’t always replace person-to-person interactions.

In a nearly two-minute video—with over 118,000 views—Kimmi Boothe (@paraboo123) recorded her experience talking with an AI ordering system at a Kentucky Rally’s location.

The process wasn’t exactly a smooth one.

“Welcome to Rally’s. Would you like to try our number one combo?” the voice said.

“Um, yes,” Boothe said, before pausing slightly. “With no pickles.”

“I’m sorry, could you repeat that?” the robot replied.

“A number one with no pickles,” Boothe repeated.

“Got it. Do you want to make it a combo?” the robot asked.

“Yes,” Boothe replied.

The two go back-and-forth for nearly 90-seconds before voice claimed to have understood Boothe’s order. But then an actual Rally’s employees delivered the blow: The automated system didn’t pick up the order at all.

“OK, honey, she didn’t get anything you said. She’s crazy. Can you run it by me one more time?” an employee asked. Boothe proceeded to start laughing before her video cut out.

Of course, Rally’s isn’t the first chain to utilize the technology—even in its earliest stages. Some Carl’s Jr. locations, for instance, use AI generated ordering assistants and it looks like other industries will follow suit. In fact, some programmers are already using ChatGPT and Bard to write and check code more efficiently.

But not everyone enjoyed the prospect of new tech. In the comments of Boothe’s video, some TikTok users said that the AI generated helper was too slow.

“Robot needs to get a little more motivated,” said one viewer. “I don’t have patience for this.”

“That took entirely too long,” said another.

One TikToker said that they had an identical interaction with the AI drive-thru ordering system at Rally’s: “It’s awful,” they lamented. “The same thing happened to me at Rally’s on Bypass. After all the ordering the poor girl came on and said the same.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Boothe via TikTok comment and Rally’s by email.