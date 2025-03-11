‘He’s def cappin’: Man asks Ace Hardware worker if store ‘pays well.’ His response is shocking

A man interviews an Ace Hardware worker about his pay and working conditions. Here’s what he learned.

Featured Video

TikTok user LaneApe (/@laneape.co) spends time interviewing various workers about their jobs and how much they pay. In a video posted on March 5, he interviews an inventory manager at Ace Hardware.

The video starts with LaneApe asking, “Does Ace Hardware pay well?” The man being interviewed, who later identifies himself as an inventory manager, estimates the pay range is between $24 and $32 per hour. The manager says hourly employees are paid overtime.

What kind of manager is the Ace Hardware worker?

LaneApe asks the worker what kind of manager he is. “I’m an inventory manager,” the man says. “I pretty much make sure the store remains stocked. I am responsible for any kind of presentation choices within the store, and remodeling.”

Advertisement

How long did it take him to become a manager?

The next thing LaneApe wants to know is how long it took the worker to become a manager. The worker says, “I was hired as a manager. I’ve got 10 years of Office Depot behind me.”

According to the worker, it took approximately five years of working at Office Depot before he got promoted. He recommends jobseekers decide where to work based on their specific skill sets.

“If you are more tech-focused or tech-minded, then I would say a store like Best Buy, Staples, Office Depot, they’d probably be a better fit for you,” he says. “At least here, in the retail side of it, having some kind of background will help. If you’re trying to learn more about hardware, plumbing, yeah, we can train you in those fields to a degree.”

Advertisement

However, if you’re seeking to learn more about HVAC or more advanced skills, he recommends connecting with a handyman and learning from them.

Viewers react to the interview

In the comments section, some viewers expressed skepticism that the worker is telling the truth about the job conditions and how he feels about working there.

“He’s def cappin,” wrote one viewer.

Advertisement

“$24 probably for managers not regular workers,” a second viewer stated.

Several other viewers disputed the pay figures the man offered. One said, “Must be California.”

How much do Ace associates make hourly?

According to ZipRecruiter, the current average hourly pay for an Ace Hardware employee is $24.59 per hour. Wages vary by region, but in general, it appears the commenters are largely correct. For example, sales associates can expect to make $13.50-$15.50 per hour in some markets. And, in many California cities, the hourly wage is around $30 per hour.

Advertisement

Indeed reported that the average retail sales associate wage at Ace is $14.52 per hour and the average floor supervisor makes $16.83 per hour. What do the workers tell Indeed about their pay situation? “Indeed’s Work Happiness survey asked over 7,559 current and former employees whether they feel they are paid fairly for their work. Of the respondents, 27% said that they strongly agreed or agreed that they are paid fairly,” the article states.

The Daily Dot reached out to LaneApe via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Ace Hardware via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

