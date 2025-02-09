‘This is so smart’: Woman buys Abercrombie cardigan on sale. Then she discovers a ‘glitch’ in its exchange policy

An Abercrombie & Fitch shopper discovered an unexpected return hack.

However, she believes it may be entirely unethical.

In a viral video with over 114,000 views and thousands of likes, TikTok user Kajal (@knetooo) explained how the trick works.

“OK, I actually have an Abercrombie hack that I want to share with you that I feel, like, is a glitch,” she began in the clip, “a glitch in their system.”

What’s the hack?

While shopping online on Boxing Day, Kajal purchased a dress that was on sale. Though the specific color she chose was on sale, the other colors in that same style were not.

So, she figured out a way to get the same style of dress in other colors at the sale price.

“Basically, what you could do is buy, like, the cheap version,” she explained, “and then do a free online exchange.”

Ultimately, she realized the return hack had some ethical issues.

“I feel like that should be illegal, but I had to tell someone about it,” she said.

While she didn’t use the hack to return the dress, she did try it to exchange the color of a sweater she purchased.

“Do with that information what you will,” she said to viewers. “They will probably remove that policy.”

Abercrombie & Fitch’s official return policy

According to Abercrombie & Fitch’s official exchange policy, shoppers have 30 days to return items by mail or in-store for a full refund.

If the return is done online, then a $7 service fee is deducted from the full refund amount.

However, the fee is waived if the refund is accepted as an e-gift card.

Exchanges are, in fact, always free.

The exchange policy also addresses exchanging items for different sizes or colors.

“If the size/color you want is no longer in-stock, you may return for a refund,” the policy read. “Please note you can only exchange for a new size, color, or length (where applicable) of the same item. We cannot accept exchanges without your receipt, invoice, or order confirmation.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Abercrombie via email for more information about its exchange policy.

In the video’s comments section, many celebrated the store’s “return glitch.”

“Yesss I also just get whatever size is available to get the sale price & then when my size is in stock I just exchange it!!!” user mija wrote.

“Omg I hope they don’t close the loophole when this blows up,” user ZOEY said.

“Yup, I’ve done this for awhile with jeans. Got a style that they have in 10 colors and different prices. Got my pair on sale and exchanged it for a full price $110 pair. I rarely return only exchange,” user M I C commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kajal by TikTok comment and direct message.

