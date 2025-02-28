‘My Target is a mini Target’: Woman says you should always exit out of the page when you’re shopping at chains like Walmart

Before you check out of your online cart, wait to see if you get this discount. Abandoned cart discounts seem to be a thing.

Abandoned Cart Discount

Next time you’re looking to buy some things online, maybe don’t. This creator gives viewers a hack that might work if you’re patient enough to try it out.

“Anytime I’m buying from a chain or a big store online, I will go online, fill up my cart with whatever I need, go through the payment process, like, up until you put ‘pay now,’ make sure you put in your email somewhere in this process, and exit out of the page. Wait a couple days. Most of the time, you will get an abandoned cart reminder that includes a discount,” says hair dresser Abigail Resch (@itsabigailresch).

However, Resch mentions not to do this with small businesses, but “that remember if its a chain its free rein :),” they caption the video.

This video has over 38,000 likes and 417,200 views.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the pros of shopping online, like this customer who found their Target items would have been cheaper if they bought them online after already buying them in store for more money.

Viewers share their experience with abandoned cart discounts

“Sometimes it works for hotels too,” says one comment.

“Uber eats does this alllll the time,” says another.

“Especially aeropostale bruh … 15% email off within MINUTESSSS,” someone else says.

“I get email reminders but never includes a discount. Guessing we are shopping at different stores,” says a different comment.

@itsabigailresch remember if its a chain its free rein :) ♬ original sound – abigail

Is this actually a thing?

Apparently, yes. Retail Me Not tested it out. In a 2023 experiment, the site’s editors filled up a cart from 107 stores online and then abandoned their carts. They found that abandoning their carts had a 22% success rate in receiving a follow-up email with a discount, with 24 stores caving.

Some other interesting findings from their experiment were the following:

The lowest discount was 5% off. The highest was 25% off. But the most common discount was 20% off.

4 of the 24 stores that sent abandonment cart offers sent another offer with a higher discount after the first offer wasn’t claimed.

In general, the offers reached their inboxes within an hour or 24-48 hours.

Seems like there might be hope for securing discounts with your abandoned cart if you’re patient.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Resch for comment via TikTok message and comment.

