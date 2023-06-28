‘In the age of Zoom’: College job paying $9 an hour asks worker to drive 3 hours for mandatory 8-hour meeting in July. It backfires

Though college jobs are designed to give students time and space for their studies, sometimes they ask for too much. Now, one student is putting her $9 per hour job on blast for requesting she drives three-and-a-half hours to a mandatory eight-hour meeting during summer break.

In a recent video, TikTok creator Nat (@natdawgggs) pokes fun at her job’s request. Viewed more than 125,000 times, the video sparked a discussion on what employers should and shouldn’t request of their staff.

Nat’s short five-second clip begins with her staring into the camera. A white text overlay above her head reads: “How my $9 an hour college job that I wasn’t even supposed to start until August thought I’d react when they told me I’d be fired if I didn’t drive 3 1/2 hours to go to a mandatory 8-hour meeting.”

With a shocked expression on her face, Nat lip-syncs, “Wow, I need a minute to think about this.”

In Nat’s description, she writes, “Literally quit in the same phone call.”

Users overwhelmingly supported her decision.

“You’re so valid for quitting, there’s a lot more fun college jobs that pay better,” one user said.

Nat replied, “It’s funny bc I already have an interview for the same job at a different place that pays $1.50 more.”

“What job could possibly want you to have an eight-HOUR meeting,” another wondered.

“In the age of Zoom there should be no reason they should require you to do that,” another stated.

Others were shocked by her rate of pay.

“There’s still jobs that pay $9/hr in 2023?” one person asked.

“Minimum wage is still $7.25 in some states, unfortunately,” a user explained.