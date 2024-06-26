‘I have to be in the backseat of the car’: Sam’s Club customer tries to fit 86-inch LG TV into a Chevrolet Traverse

A dad’s TikTok captured a family’s relatable dilemma after a Sam’s Club purchase. The incident is documented over two videos on Jeff Davis’ (@jd4tide) account, with the original video reaching over 2.6 million views. At the beginning of the video, Davis’ daughter stands with Davis and her mother in Sam’s Club in front of a large TV.

“So we’re in Sam’s right now. We’re getting a TV, and Dad is saying the TV’s gonna fit in the car,” she said.

She turns the camera to show an oversized TV on a Sam’s Club platform cart.

“This TV is the size of our couch; 86 freaking inches and I have to sit in the back seat of the car so…” she continued.

After promising to give an update once they get to the car, the clip cuts to the family standing in the parking lot by the back of their Chevrolet Traverse.

“Alright. Well, we’re about to start,” his daughter advised the viewers.

Davis and his wife begin to shift the TV box off the platform cart, almost dropping it.

“Oh God. Well, this is gon’ be hilarious,” she laughs as they shift around the TV box to try and get it into the back of the car.

Don’t try this at home

The saga continues in the second video, where viewers are first prompted with a warning label added by TikTok: “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

In the background, his daughter giggles as Davis and his wife struggle with the TV, seemingly trying to fit it into the Chevrolet Traverse like a game of Tetris.

“This is awful. What were you thinking?” his daughter asked.

Davis slides in the TV box snugly once the back row seats are lowered in the car after about a minute.

“Now, I don’t know if you can count or not, but there [are] two seats up there in the front. Which leaves me nowhere to sit, as I said before,” Davis’ daughters said, laughing at her predicament.

“You can stand right there in that little hole,” Davis jokingly responded, pointing at a small space on the floor behind the driver’s seat.

After a couple more jokes about where his daughter would sit, the video cuts to her sitting on her mother’s lap while Davis drives the car.

“We made it in here, but I had nowhere to sit, and now I’m sitting with Mom. We’re sharing a seat and everybody is looking at us like we’re crazy,” his daughter said.

“As you can see, we made it. I told you we were good, and we’re going to Chick-fil-A,” said Davis.

“Says the one wearing the seatbelt,” his wife joked.

It backfired

In a follow-up video with the final update, Davis shows the TV and the family arriving home safely. The TV is set up on top of a fireplace mantel. However, there was just one problem: The entertainment center.

“We got the TV home [and] got it set up. [The] only problem is it’s supposed to go in there. Will not fit,” said Davis, pointing the camera at the white entertainment center.

“Changed my mind. Got a little bigger TV. Now, we got a problem,” he continued.

The video concludes with Davis stating he will need to replace the entertainment center.

Davis did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.