‘No bc I’d still be hungry’: Olive Garden customer says $7 kids meal is ‘best fast food hack.’ Is it enough food?

A woman went viral on TikTok after sparking debate about whether the $7 kids’ meal hack from Olive Garden is a good deal.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Anna (@annalovescoffee) who typically posts food content. This time, she gave her opinion about the kids’ meal at Olive Garden.

In the clip, she unveiled her to-go bag. Then, she revealed her hack by unpacking the food, which included the famous Olive Garden breadsticks as well as a kid’s sized chicken alfredo with broccoli. The content creator wrapped up the video by sipping her drink and revealing her receipt: $7.41.

According to the text overlay, Anna believed the kid’s meal to be, “the best food hack…you get SO MUCH food + a drink.”

The video amassed 1.7 million views as of June 9, with a number of viewers expressing their agreement with the TikToker.

“I always order kids meal everywhere because of good [portions] of everything and drink included,” one viewer wrote.

“Fr they always so much, kids meals are easier to finish!” a second concurred.

“I’ve been doing this for years its the best hack everrrr,” a third agreed.

Although one user did point out that, “The kids portion looks like a non American adult portion,” many Olive Garden aficionados disagreed that this was a good hack, claiming that the would be left hungry after the kid’s sized meal.

“So much food where..? my munchies be serious,” one user asked.

“Where is the ‘so much food’? It’s a kids sized portion pooh,” a second stated.

“No bc I’d still be hungry,” a third said.

This isn’t the first time Olive Garden’s kid’s meal has made the rounds on social media. The hack was first popularized in 2021 by TikToker Natasha K (@natasha21k), who revealed that she was able to get “a side of broccoli, our main entrée, 2 breadsticks, and a drink all for only $5.99.”

Since then, content creators have been filming themselves using Olive Garden’s kid’s meal hack. However, with the growing popularity of this hack, many people fear Olive Garden would catch on and raise their prices.

As one user lamented in the comments, “Guys please stop posting abt this…they already increased the prices the last time this went viral.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Anna via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information.