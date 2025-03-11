‘That’s INSANE corporate behavior’: Woman tries to negotiate 6-figure salary job offer. Then the company responds

Negotiating salary and benefits is common practice when receiving a full-time job offer. Or is it?

Featured Video

In a video with over 1 million views, Abby (@abbyhavingfunonline) sits in the driver’s seat of her car and pretends to tuck a strand of hair behind her ear.

On-screen text reads, “Just had a six-figure job offer rescinded because I tried to negotiate my salary.”

The caption continues, “Dodged a bullet methinks!!!”

Advertisement

How often do companies rescind job offers after negotiation?

According to Salary Transparency Street, companies rarely rescind offers just because a candidate tries to negotiate their salary or benefits. A survey by Fidelity found that 87% of American workers successfully negotiated a job offer.

Many commenters said they’re shocked that Abby’s offer was rescinded.

“My dad is a corporate VP and has never seen his company rescind a job offer. When I was looking he said always negotiate and if they rescind (they shouldn’t) don’t go,” one said.

Advertisement

“That’s crazy!!! you should always be able to negotiate,” another wrote.

However, others said they’ve also had an offer rescinded when they tried to negotiate.

“I lost an offer because I asked to have the benefits in writing,” a viewer shared.

“Lol I got the ‘you got the job, we just need to finalize some stuff’ for a couple weeks, then I tried negotiating the salary by a little bit and got a rejection,” another said.

Advertisement

“I just had HR at a job I did 4 rounds of interviews with say ‘I want to give you an offer so good you don’t look elsewhere, give us your dream wishlist so you’ll accept’ I sent it. Silence,” a third added.

Is the company a “red flag”?

While losing a job offer can be disappointing, some viewers offer a different perspective.

“Just saved yourself from a toxic job – rejection is PROTECTION,” one said.

Advertisement

“They realized u would stand up for yourself and said nope,” another wrote.

Abby responded, “This is exactly it lol. they wanted someone they could professionally abuse and that’s not me!”

“My career advisor at my old job told me if a company rescinds an offer because of something like negotiations/questions/etc it’s NOT a place you’d wanna work anyways. Probably some shady ish going on,” a third added.

Human resource (HR) workers agree that the rescinded offer could signal that the company has a toxic culture.

Advertisement

“Always negotiate. If they do this, you 100% don’t want to work for them- sincerely an Ops Manager,” one wrote.

“Hey, so that’s insane (i’m in HR),” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Abby via email and TikTok direct message.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.