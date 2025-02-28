‘Took you 5 minutes to prep’: Expert shares how to make ‘easiest,’ ‘cleanest,’ ‘high-protein’ balsamic chicken Crock-Pot meal

If you’re looking for a “crock pot recipe to pack on muscle,” Dan Petcash (@apexmandan) recommends this dish. In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 3.9 million views, Petcash promises it’s a worthwhile meal. Furthermore, he claims it’s “one of the easiest, cleanest and most flavorful Crock-Pot recipes you’ll ever make.”

Additionally, Petcash states it’s “super high in protein.” What’s more is that folks “can meal prep it for the whole week with some white rice and maybe some veggies.” Another benefit, the fitness influencer writes, is that the meal won’t leave you “breaking the bank.”

The recipe

In the clip, Petcash records himself scarfing down some of the concoction in front of the camera. He then narrates about the benefits of the meal in question and how to go about preparing it. “Throw in a Crock-Pot a pack of chicken thighs with some olive oil. Season it heavily with salt and pepper, and a whole sliced onion, some Italian seasoning, some garlic, and about half a cup of balsamic vinaigrette, two cans of stewed tomatoes.”

Accompanying his narration is a visual demonstration of the aforementioned ingredients being tossed into the Crock-Pot. Like many recipes involving the cooking apparatus, all of the ingredients are mixed together.

Next, he explains the protocol behind cooking the dish in question. “Turn it on high for about four hours. You just made one of the easiest, cleanest, and high-protein balsamic chicken recipes that took you five minutes to prep.”

Following this, he displays the finished product. The steaming chicken appears juicy and that it adequately absorbed all of the accouterments. Moreover, Petcash shows how it can be used to top a bed of white rice, showcasing what seems to be a filling and nutrient dense meal. As the influencer mentions, it’s one that doesn’t take much time, or cooking know-how, to adequately prepare.

Food and physique

Depending on one’s health and fitness goals, there’s a long-standing debate between diet and exercise. Bodybuilders and those concerned with attaining a specific physique would argue consistent attention to both is important.

However, when it comes to losing weight, or having visible abdominal muscles, there’s a clear winner. Undeniably, one’s genetics play a massive role in physical appearance. For instance, take seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Arnold Schwarzenegger. He dedicated his life to bodybuilding training, establishing himself as a household name because of it. However, no amount of training would ever yield him a visible “six pack” abdominal muscle group. That’s because his muscle groups come up as 4-pack abs.

Calf muscles are another example. Take lifelong athlete and arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jon “Bones” Jones. He didn’t earn his nickname due to his penchant for crushing the skeletal frames of his opponents. Although this is true, Jones’ moniker comes from his “skinny” calf muscles. His legs aren’t weak: far from it. Conversely, middleweight contender Tim Kennedy has relatively large calf muscles and legs. Again: genetics are at play.

‘Abs are made in the kitchen.’

That being said, when it comes to lowering one’s bodyfat percentage, consistent diets are generally considered paramount. This is due to establishing a caloric deficit, or “calories in, calories out.” As Health and Fitness manager Collen Arutz of Piedmont Health states, “diet wins 70% of the time.”

If visible muscle density and trimming fat is your goal, high protein diets will ensure muscle mass isn’t lost. Furthermore, since many proteins are “slow-burning” nutrients, this has a profound effect on one’s eating habits. That’s because protein will often leave individuals feeling fuller for longer.

One of the biggest reported obstacles people have in losing weight is healthy meal accessibility. Shopping for groceries and making meals take time, which can quickly point folks in the direction of “quick fixes.” Furthermore, this can lead folks to reach for protein supplements and health foods.

However, as Harvard Health writes, it’s always best to obtain nutrients from actual food sources, not manufactured collagen, whey, and supplemental snacks. The key word is “supplemental,” as these should be used in a pinch, not as the basis of a healthy diet.

Enter the crock pot

With offerings that sell for as low as $9.98 at Walmart, slow-cookers offer an easy solution for meal prepping. Coupled with a grocery delivery service and Tupperware, you can have an easy, healthy meal prep solution.

While America’s Test Kitchen states slow-cookers aren’t an “exact science,” they’re generally considered fool proof. The Slimming Clinic adds that this slow cooking process often results in very flavorful meals. That’s because the long cooking times amalgamates all added ingredients in Crock-Pot meals with included seasonings and garnishes.

Moreover, there’s no shortage of crock pot recipes from various bodybuilding resources to help those interested in getting started. Of course, there are also influencers like Petcash who are happy to share their own.

But there are some drawbacks. The texture of crock-pot dishes can feel very similar after a while. Additionally, flavors can start to get “muddied” due to the slow-cooking nature. In a separate America’s Test Kitchen article, the outlet recommends using fresh garnishes for variety. Herbs, spices, croutons, parmesan crisps, vegetables, topped on a dish can help transform this texture.

As with any dietary plan, be sure to consult a healthcare professional if you intend on making drastic changes to your eating habits.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Petcash via email for further comment.

