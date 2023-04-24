‘And they still want a tip’: Coachella-goers pay $41 for 2 lattes

A duo who attended Coachella and chronicled their weekend exploits went particularly viral for one video on TikTok, which shows them paying nearly $42 for two lattes they described as “low to mid.”

The video comes from creator Sammy K (@skzzolno), garnering more than 866,000 views and 74,000 likes since its Saturday debut. The clip shows the pair ordering lattes with oat milk, and attempting to order larges, only to find that the coffee stand at the festival offered “only one size.”

The final tally on the register adds up to $41.20, including a $6.40 tip they paid, as Sammy revealed in the comments.

“That definitely is the most expensive latte I’ve ever got,” she says upon receiving the drink, declaring it “average.” However, because she got it while at the mammoth Southern California music festival, she also claims, “This is the best coffee I’ve ever had in my whole entire life.”

Her friend, upon tasting it, declared it, “low to mid,” inspiring Sammy to say, “That’s exactly what I was thinking.”

Later, they enjoyed good fortune, reporting they got into a VIP section for free and then got free cans of coffee as a bonus.

Commenters on their original video shared their disbelief at the cost.

“Is there a reason why the price is so high?” one asked. “Just because it’s Coachella?”

“Yeah,” another noted, “whenever you’re stuck somewhere, an island, amusement park, concert, there’s inflation due to lack of options.”

“Not inflation,” yet another corrected, “It’s price gouging.”

“The oat milk and the tip definitely made it more expensive but it would’ve been a lot still,” someone else observed.

“Ok yes,” Sammy concurred, “but he was so nice so gotta tip & it’s worth it for no tummy ache.”

“You’re paying for the experience,” another commenter observed.

“YUP,” the creator responded.

In response to a commenter laughing over their assessments of the coffee’s average quality, she also declared the coffee to be “literally worse than homemade.”

While most observers saw it from the lens of a consumer and declared it ridiculous, at least one saw an opportunity in it.

“I’m in the wrong business,” they observed. “That’s what you call margin.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sammy via email for comment.