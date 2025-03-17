‘Don’t let the CEO see this’: Woman says she gets lunch from Chipotle ‘every single day’ for only $4. Here’s how she does it

Are you even eating Chipotle right if you don’t have some kind of special ordering hack up your sleeve?

Featured Video

In an endless sea of Chipotle ordering hacks, there truly is no one-size-fits-all approach to customizing your order from the southwestern-inspired fast casual restaurant.

One customer has highlighted her favorite way to order from the restaurant, which at current menu prices, costs less than $5 every time.

In a video that has drawn over 37,000 views on TikTok, user @wyndridenour says she orders the same thing for nearly all of her lunches at Chipotle, and it is very inexpensive.

Advertisement

“I get the same lunch literally every day for $4 from Chipotle,” she says before the video cuts to a screen grab of her receipt confirming that she does in fact only spend $4.22 on lunch. “I’ll show you guys how I do it. I’m so excited.”

The video then cuts to her back in her car, on a different day.

“I forgot to finish recording that day because I ate it so fast,” she says. “So you get a tortilla on the side, then you select your beans and rice. You want to swipe and put on the side, because then they put them in these containers and you get a little bit more. This is the one taco that you get. This has chicken, tomato, cheese and lettuce. I’ll show you guys what I do. So I literally have my tortilla on my lap, my huge tortilla, and then I have the little taco right here.”

How it all comes together

In great detail, the poster explains how she combines the taco with her rice and beans to DIY her own burrito.

Advertisement

“So you just take what’s in here—did I just spill cheese—take what’s in here, and I just flop it onto the tortilla so it looks like this now, and then I take the side of the beans and the rice, and I’ll just scoop some of that in here. Then I take my beans. I don’t even use everything that’s in here. I literally use that much. There’s still so much left. This is also—if you don’t get this at Chipotle I don’t know what the freak you’re doing. This is so good. It’s their salad dressing, it’s a vinaigrette, but it is incredible. Then, I’ll show you guys what this looks like but I just pour this salad dressing on top.”

Her video cuts to the open-face view of the taco she has constructed while in her car, instructing viewers to burrito fold the tortilla and they will be “good to go.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @wyndridenour via TikTok direct message, as well as to Chipotle via email regarding the video.

What is up with all these Chipotle hacks?

In recent years, Chipotle customers have taken to social media to highlight their favorite ways of ordering at the restaurant, often with the goal of getting a low-cost meal or maximizing the benefits of fresh ingredients.

Advertisement

Known as “Chipotle hacks,” the different ways people are ordering their food often yield differing results, or one-off success before the company gets wise to how its menu is being taken advantage of.

‘It only lets you add 5 toppings’

Some viewers attempted to use the poster’s ordering method for themselves, but shared that their app would not allow them to order in the specific way that the poster outlined in her video.

“I just tried to do this on the app, but unfortunately it doesn’t allow me to have anything on the side,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“How did you get the vinegrette?” another commenter wrote. “They won’t let you select in on the app.”

“It only lets you add 5 toppings :( they let you add more in the store,” a commenter wrote. “How do you order the vinegarette? There wasn’t an option to add it to the order.”

Others wrote that they thought she should block the restaurant’s official account, to avoid the company becoming wise to the hack she was inspiring so many to try.

“when are people going to learn just to gate keep so big corp doesn’t see the video,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“this is why companies will raise the price, stop telling people everything!” another commenter wrote. “it’s okay to keep stuff to yourself.”

“People don’t know how to keep things to themselves,” a commenter wrote. “You know damn well that won’t be $4 anymore.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.