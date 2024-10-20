‘But WHEN did dollar tree have steaks?!’: Viewers divided after shopper buys $3 ribeye steak from Dollar Tree. Is it worth it?

Despite rising food prices, you may not have to spend much to score a quality steak. One TikToker says they found $3 frozen steaks at Dollar Tree, which were surprisingly delicious.

In a video with over 6.6 million views, mother and son TikTok duo Josh and Momma (@joshandmomma) share a clip of their grocery shopping at Dollar Tree. Momma hunches down to select several $3 steaks from the frozen section.

“These look really good. There’s no fat on these,” Momma says.

The TikTokers also pick up frozen french fries and ketchup for their budget meal.

Despite Momma’s enthusiasm, Josh questions the quality of the meat when it begins to thaw at home.

“They’re just so dark looking,” he says. Momma brushes off his concern and exclaims that the steaks are “already rubbed with seasoning.”

After cooking the steak, Momma takes the first bite. “It’s good! Solid, tender steak,” she says.

Viewers are skeptical

Despite Momma’s rave review of the frozen steaks, commenters aren’t convinced.

“It’s seasoned with freezer burn,” one writes.

“Buying steak at the dollar tree is CRAZY,” another says.

“My stomach is bubbling,” a third adds.

“I am not buying ‘steak’ from the dollar store!” another commenter proclaims.

Others celebrate the budget grocer

Although many commenters aren’t willing to try Dollar Tree steak, others point out that $3 is a steal in this economy. According to NerdWallet data, food prices have soared by 28% in just five years, while wages have stagnated.

“Ppl in the comments judging, but sometimes that’s all a person can afford. Good on mama for trying them out and enjoying them,” a commenter says.

“Zero judgement from me. when I 1st moved out, I did this. they’re honestly not as bad as yall make it out,” another writes.

“It might be from Dollar Tree, but it’s dark bc it’s not dyed! Meat is not naturally as red as it appears in the store. Buy local market meat,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Josh & Momma via email and Instagram direct message. We also contacted Dollar Tree via media request form.

