‘I realized that I forgot my gift card at the table’: Woman gets $250 Aritzia gift card during birthday dinner. Then she says a server stole it

Who doesn’t love a good birthday dinner? This person received an Aritzia gift card at their birthday dinner but never got to use it. Now she is considering criminal charges against a worker at the restaurant.

Aritzia gift card left behind

“Story time about how I got my birthday gift stolen at the restaurant that I went to for my birthday by an employee there,” Mimi begins shares in a viral TikTok. She says she received a $250 gift card to Aritzia. Right after leaving the restaurant, she realized that she left it behind. She calls the restaurant and the employee says that the gift card is there and that they will keep it locked up safe. Mimi eventually goes back to get it the next day.

Two months later, Mimi is at the mall and does some shopping at Aritzia. Then, she tries to pay with said gift card. “So I went into Aritzia and did my lil shoppy shop and low and behold, [the cashier] said that my gift card has a $0 balance on it,” says Mimi. She then explains that she called Aritzia and they said that the gift card had already been used online by someone called “Analise.”

Aritzia is a fashion boutique that specializes in women’s clothing.

Aritzia also explains that it can’t do anything else about it.

Unfortunately, Aritizia very clearly explains on its site, “Physical Gift Cards are not replaceable if lost, stolen or damaged.”

Meeting Analise…

In a part two video of the Aritzia card saga, Mimi then goes to the restaurant and the manager confirms that someone by the name of Analise works there and that they would get Mimi in touch with the owner. Mimi shares that she is going to file a police report.

A few days later, Mimi finally hears back form the owner and they are very apologetic, they even offer Mimi $250 and a gift card for the restaurant. A few weeks later, Mimi goes to pick up these items. This is when things get interesting.

They ask to speak with a manger and Analise comes out them. Mimi explains that they were in shock this employee was still working there, and as a manager at that. Mimi asks for another manager. The owner comes down and hands Mimi the $250 an d gift card to come back and eat. Mimi rejects the gift card and takes the money.

Mimi’s part one video has 227,100 views and 174 comments.

Viewers weigh in

“That happened to me too we went out to a nice restaurant. I left my gift on the table I went back and it was gone,” says one person.

“Blaming the restaurant is not fair. This is an issue with gift cards. I’ve bought a gift card from a store. And it was ‘used’ after it had only been in my possession,” says another.

“Naaaaaah….. file charges!!!” says another.

In a final update, Mimi explains the police department told them the case will most likely not get picked up due to the amount of money. “#letkarmadothework,” Mimi captions the video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mimi for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Aritzia via email.

