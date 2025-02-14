‘Honda is upping the masculinity’: Expert says this new Honda is a game-changer. Here’s why

This once semi-retired SUV is making a big comeback. But is it enough to get buyers interested?

While the Honda Passport is far from new, it is one of the less recognizable vehicles out there. It was introduced in the early 90s as a “lightly rebadged” Isuzu Rodeo with the Honda name tacked on, Car Buzz reported.

Unlike other cars and SUVs, which get a new model released yearly or every few years, the Passport was put on a 16-year hiatus from 2002 to 2018.

It received some bigger design changes in the past few years. But Honda’s 2026 release seems to be its most upgraded look—and its most expensive. The new generation of this Honda SUV costs $46,200 to $53,900, depending on upgrades.

Car and Driver described previous versions of the SUV as “mild-mannered” compared to competitors like the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition and Santa Fe XRT.

But the 2026 redesign “isn’t taking that lying down.” Car and Driver says Honda amps up the brawn and rugged appearance while also making tangible upgrades “to help it retake some ground on both the showroom floor and on the trail.”

One car enthusiast seems to agree.

Reviews are in on the Honda Passport

In a video with nearly 330,000 views, car lover Chris (@sptv_91) shared his thoughts on the car after seeing it live in a showroom.

“Honda is upping the masculinity with the all-new 2026 Honda Passport,” he said. “It’s an all-new generation, and it’s really cool.”

Chris noted that the 2026 Honda Passport has a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces five more horsepower, a 10-speed (instead of nine) transmission, and all-wheel drive.

“They really upped the outdoor ante with this one, especially in this trail sport new design language,” Chris said.

He noticed the Honda is outdoor-friendly, featuring tow hooks, rectangle headlamps, a more rugged and robust front end, and “massive” tires.

“I love the way that it looks juxtaposed to the outdoor sporty styling of it,” Chris said.

“If I wasn’t a fan of the #honda #passport before? I am now!” Chris said in the caption.

Will tariffs affect the price?

The price of the Honda Passport may increase next year thanks to the trade war.

President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs on steel imports could “wreak havoc on American auto manufacturing,” AP News reports.

Starting March 12, steel imports will get a minimum 25% tariff.

While the administration claims tariffs are meant to bolster the U.S. economy, experts say they could very well have the opposite effect, making it more expensive for the average person to afford goods.

Top automakers like Honda already source steel and aluminum from North America. But their suppliers import from foreign countries, so the price increase will still hit the U.S. market.

“The auto industry, it’s a very competitive business,” Glenn Stevens Jr., executive director of MichAuto, a state auto industry association, told the AP. “You can’t change supply chains very quickly, and you certainly can’t change manufacturing locations very quickly.”

Chris’ viewers were similarly impressed by the 2026 Honda Passport.

“V6, did you hear that Toyota,” a top comment read.

“I dig the retro look in the front,” a person said.

“A passport for mid 40K’s that’s insane,” another wrote.

“Not very good looking, but in this turbo hellscape we’re in that V6 sounds so amazing,” a commenter chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chris for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Honda via email.

