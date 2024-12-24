‘Gives off Lexus luxury vibes’: Expert raves 2025 Toyota Crown Signia goes 570 miles on one tank. But not everyone’s onboard

These days, it feels like everything is getting more expensive. While prices appear to be leveling out, many items still cost substantially more than they did a few years ago.

As a result, many Americans are looking for ways to save money. One method for doing so is by finding ways to increase their gas mileage or, if one is buying a new vehicle, opting for a car with a large amount of miles to the gallon.

Recently, a user on TikTok named Omar (@omardrives) sang the praises of the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia. He claims the car can drive over 570 miles on a single tank of gas. However, not everyone is thrilled with this standard. And here’s why.

This car gets over 570 miles on a single tank. Why are viewers unhappy with it?

In his video, which currently has over 406,000 views, Omar shares all of the many admirable qualities about the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia.

In addition to the high fuel efficiency—which he says will result in the owner spending “less than $1,000 a year in gas if you drive 1,000 miles a month”—Omar states that there are countless other benefits that an owner of such a vehicle can enjoy.

For example, he notes the dashboard has a large touchscreen display; the car features a heated steering wheel; and, in general, the vehicle is equipped with many high-tech features, such as wireless charging for phones and USB-C ports accessible from the rear seats.

Not only that, but passengers enjoy substantial legroom and heated seats, all under a panoramic sunroof.

Finally, he says that, while the engine isn’t the most powerful one on the market, the car is well-designed with a reasonable price tag. It starts at “around $43,000 for the XLE and $48,000 for the fully loaded limited.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Omar offered his thoughts about the vehicle. He said, “The Toyota Crown Signia offers a very smooth and comfortable ride quality, outstanding fuel economy, and a ton of standard features at a compelling price point.”

How does this compare to other hybrids on the market?

Rather than look at how far a car can go on a single tank of gas—a poor metric, given that the size of a car’s tank can vary considerably from car to car—one can judge the car’s efficiency based on how well it compares to others in the market.

The Toyota Crown Signia’s gas mileage is high. However, it is in line with several other hybrid SUVs.

Kelley Blue Book has a list of the best hybrid SUVs of 2024. And several cars feature a combined fuel economy of 40 mpg or more. Toyota itself states that the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia has a combined estimated fuel economy of 38 mpg.

In the comments section, several users said they weren’t impressed with the “570 miles on a single tank of gas” claim. They said their vehicles have been able to achieve such feats for some time.

“Lol my 18 mitsubishi outlander get 618 miles per tank 38 mpg highway for 18k,” wrote a user.

“My 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid does 600 miles on a single tank of gas,” offered another.

“Mazda CX-50 Hybrid comes with hybrid Toyota engine and has luxury and a 10k lower price tag,” noted a further TikToker.

Omar responded to the comments made by users. He told the Daily Dot, “Yes, there are a few cars out there that hit similar gas range including the Toyota Prius, Toyota Camry Hybrid, and Honda Accord Hybrid. My goal was to point out the impressive mileage, saving money at the pump, the luxury, and the utility overall.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota via email.

