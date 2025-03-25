‘My car has around 4,000 miles’: Woman says her steering wheel is ‘loose’ on her 2025 Honda Civic. Then viewers roast her for not understanding this little-known feature

A viral TikTok about a “loose” Honda Civic steering wheel has people debating driver error versus software glitch. The steering problems have opened up loads of criticism from online car know-it-alls.

Online creator Evelynn (@evelynnandhazell) appears to be at her wits’ end in a recent clip that’s been viewed more than 125,000 times. Her 2025 Honda Civic Sport, with only 4,200 miles and two recalls, feels unsafe to drive because of steering problems.

What’s causing mysterious steering problems?

She describes loose, wobbly steering and unresponsive wheels during turns. Despite taking it to the dealership for recall repairs, she suspects the steering problems weren’t properly addressed. That’s why she’s seeking help online after feeling dismissed.

“The wheels are really working weird and they feel wobbly, and the steering wheel is weird. I don’t know if it’s a wheel problem or if it’s a steering wheel problem,” she explains.

Commenters were quick to pile on rather than assist Evelynn in her confusion and concern over the steering problems. The TL;DR version is she’s possibly dealing with a couple of issues.

Lane Keeping Assist is a common feature in modern vehicles designed to help drivers stay in their lane. It works by detecting lane markings and gently correcting the steering if the car starts to drift unintentionally.

To someone unfamiliar with the system, it can feel like the wheel is resisting turns or “fighting” the driver. Honda refers to this as Road Departure Mitigation and Lane Keeping Assist, both of which are part of its Honda Sensing suite of driver-assist features.

The steering problems Evelynn describes, where turning the wheel doesn’t seem to translate into immediate movement, could be caused by a faulty torque sensor, poor calibration, or a steering software glitch.

Recalls may play a part

And she’s not imagining the recall history. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2025 Honda Civic currently has multiple recalls. The first came in February 2024 for improperly manufactured steering torque sensors that could cause a loss of steering control.

Another recall was issued in March 2024 for fuel tank seam welds that may leak, potentially increasing the risk of fire.

If her car was taken in for these recalls and still feels off, it’s possible the dealership didn’t properly address the steering problems. Mechanics also may have overlooked secondary issues like alignment or sensor calibration.

Adjusting to modern steering

Evelynn may also be running into the fact that on new cars, the steering feels lighter or even a little robotic. That’s from the difference between hydraulic power steering and electronic power steering featured in modern vehicles, including the 2025 Honda Civic.

Hydraulic power steering, used in most vehicles until the early 2000s, uses a hydraulic pump driven by the engine to assist with steering. It offers natural, tactile feedback many drivers associate with “road feel.” However, it’s also heavier, less fuel-efficient, and requires more maintenance due to the fluid system.

Electronic power steering (EPS) uses an electric motor and sensors to provide assistance only when needed. EPS is more efficient and easier to integrate with driver-assist technologies like lane-keeping assist and automatic parking. But for some drivers, especially those used to the “feel” of older systems, EPS can seem unresponsive in certain conditions.

How EPS behaves can vary based on software, vehicle speed, or road conditions. If something goes wrong—like a sensor issue or improper calibration—it might feel like the car isn’t responding properly, even if everything is mechanically sound.

Commenters on the clip weren’t offering Evelynn all that much grace or assistance with her steering problems.

“This is like admitting loudly you don’t use your turn signal,” one of them chided.

Another was quick to pile on: “I have a 2025 Honda civic sport and everything is fine it just seems u don’t know about the steering assist and u can’t switch lanes without the blinker.”

There was one kind soul, in the form of a Honda employee familiar with the issues at hand.

“Hi!! honda employee here in the service department. it’s definitely the lane correction, usually if you’re switching lanes without using blinkers, it’ll correct you and be stiffer. the recall you had was the EPS steering wheel gearbox, we’ve had countless people come in for that recall but no one was ever affected by it. I can say the same for the fuel pump recall as well!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Evelynn via online comment and to Honda via email.

