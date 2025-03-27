‘Tell them u want your money back and go buy Ford’: Man buys brand-new 2025 GMC Sierra with 100 miles. Then it breaks down in the Target parking lot

A new GMC Sierra owner claims his car is already experiencing issues after just 100 miles of driving. Alex Jokic (@adjokic) posted a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 1.7 million views on the popular social media application. Over a series of videos, he documents his problems with the car—and tries to return it to a dealership.

Featured Video

Jokic’s initial video begins with him recording the interior dashboard of the vehicle he just purchased. According to a text overlay in the clip, his car is a “brand new 2025 GMC Sierra.” The TikToker adds that it only has “100 miles” on it.

The inside dash display appears to show that the car is displaying a message in yellow text. Next, he walks outside of the vehicle as the truck’s headlights flash on. Then, its engine can be heard struggling to turn over. It squeaks for a bit before finally keying on.

What did the GM salesman say?

In a follow-up TikTok video, Jokic states that he “texted the salesman who sold [him]” the car. The clip begins with the same stuttering starting footage he displayed in his first video. Afterwards, the video then transitions to a screenshot of his text conversation with the person who sold him the vehicle.

Advertisement

Right up top, Jokic told the employee that he wasn’t interested in owning the car anymore. He informed the sales rep that he “want[s] something else.” However, the worker recommended getting the truck towed “to [the] closest GM dealership.” Furthermore, the employee said, “They may even be able to fix it.”

Additionally, the employee stated, “The truck is already titled and has your plate registered to it.” Jokic retorted that he doesn’t want a car that is already giving him problems after just 100 miles into ownership.

Could he return the busted GMC?

While Jokic stated that he intends on simply bringing the car back, the dealership worker said this isn’t possible. Again, this is because Jokic purchased the truck.

Advertisement

According to the salesperson, his only recourse is to open the case with GM. However, the employee did offer a potential silver lining. He stated that there may not even be a serious issue with the car.

“Could be as simple as a cord not being connected or something. The truck is already registered to you,” he said. “So you wouldn’t be able to exchange it. The only option is if you open a case with GMC for them to buy it back.”

The worker also explained that this seemed like something of a longshot if the issue is a “simple service fix.” Furthermore, he told Jokic that the mechanic needs to run a diagnostics test to assess what is wrong with the car.

Jokic made his dissatisfaction with his buying experience known, however. “I mean…this is messed up,” he says at the end of the clip.

Advertisement

More GM woes?

Moreover, a number of GM car owners have voiced grievances with the automaker’s brands. The Daily Dot previously reported on a General Motors lawsuit referencing transmission woes with Chevy, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC vehicles.

Numerous buyers have complained that recently purchased cars were having premature transmission failures. The lawsuit contends that GM sold buyers vehicles with defective components, making shifting gears and driving vehicles safely impossible as a result. The models referenced in the lawsuit pertained to 2015-2019 cars outfitted with 8L45 or 8L90 eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Dot previously reported that this lawsuit could involve some 800,000 cars manufactured by GM. What’s more is that some stated the manufacturer put these units out for sale despite being aware of the issue.

Ever owners of newer vehicles have detailed woeful driving experiences with GM vehicles. One Chevrolet Traverse buyer shared their frustration after they were left stranded with their family on vacation. Similarly, a 2024 Trax owner‘s engine purportedly failed after just six months of commuting.

Numerous folks who responded to Jokic’s clip stated they weren’t exactly convinced the problem with his Chevy truck was an easy fix.

Advertisement

One user said, “That isn’t a simple cord not connected issue.”

However, another individual replied that the salesperson wasn’t exactly lying about the issue. Unfortunately, Jokic would have to invoke lemon laws to return his car. “From a former salesman for FCA, to lemon law, you must let them attempt to repair it,” they said. “Must be 3 attempts for the SAME PROBLEM. NOT 3 separate problems. If they can’t fix it, you can lemon law it.”

Other TikTok users have documented their long vehicle buyback process. One was a lawyer, and even they had difficulties in navigating that process with another automaker.

At least one user on the application thought they knew what was wrong with Jokic’s truck. “It’s most likely bent push rods,” they said. “They have had a defect with them since 2020. Do not pick it up until it’s perfect. Keep track of the days and check your state lemon laws.” They also added that their GM truck also “sounded the same.” They also added that their brother’s truck had the same issue not long after.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to GM via email and Jokic via TikTok comment for further information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.