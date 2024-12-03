‘They wanted to be more like Tesla’: Mechanic slams 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E for not having a door handle. Here’s why it’s an issue

Automakers keep trying to innovate new features on cars, even if the new features can cause more trouble in the long run.

Featured Video

Recently, car enthusiast TikToker Thomas (@carsrme) slammed the 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E after the automaker decided to create a sleeker appearance by doing away with door handles. The video was viewed 285,000 times as of publication.

What does Thomas think?

Thomas begins his video by showing viewers how Ford did away with a traditional door handle in favor of a button on its newest EV Mustang.

Advertisement

“These new cars are out of hand,” he said. “You can’t even have a door handle nowadays.”

He continued by pointing out how door handles give people an easy, tried-and-true way to access their vehicles. He also notes that a simple malfunction could easily cause someone to be locked out of their car.

Finally, he shows how the sleek appearance also lacks a keyhole, which could cause unforeseen issues down the line.

“That’s not going to be an issue when you get locked out of your car,” he said sarcastically.

Advertisement

Thomas is correct that the design choice could cause some serious headaches for owners down the line. A simple electronic malfunction, a dead battery, or a particularly icy day could keep the owner from being able to access their vehicle. However, there is reasoning behind this seemingly bizarre choice.

Why are there no door handles?

Motor1.com explains that the Ford Mustang Mach-E took the sleek appearance to a whole other level. Instead of “electronic pop-up handles like the ones offered on the Tesla Model X or the Jaguar I-Pace,” access to the cabin is granted by pushing electronic buttons on the upper portion of the vehicle’s pillars. Once pushed, the doors pop open. For convenience, the automaker added pull handles on the front doors, but rear-seat passengers are forced to “grab the hem of the door” and pull it open.

The reasoning behind this decision revolves around efficiency. According to Motor1.com, adding “oversized door handles” to the design would reduce coefficient drag, which could limit the overall driving range.

Advertisement

Carscoops adds that “Ford’s research showed that people just grab the door around its perimeter to open it” when they sit in the backseat instead of using door handles. To ensure that passengers don’t get their fingers stuck in the door, Ford added a kickstand as a precaution.

The car site also claims that the lack of door handles is a benefit. This is due not only to its sleek appearance but also the improved range provided by the lack of resistance. According to Carscoops, the move to do away with door handles gives the Mach-E a range of “up to 300 miles,” which is close to the more expensive Tesla Model Y, which has a range of 316 miles per charge.

What do viewers think?

Viewers were unimpressed with the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s sleek design. Many thought it was intentionally designed to cause the owner difficulties.

Advertisement

“Another unnecessary electrical failure fee,” one said.

“That’s the point! Car companies are making cars less reliable so you have to purchase a new one after ex amount of years,” a second agreed.

“Cars are not made to last 20 years anymore,” a third added.

Others claimed it was a pointless addition for the sake of adding more technology to the newest model.

Advertisement

“Progress? Or technology for technology[‘s] sake? Doesn’t improve anything. Hate new cars,” a viewer said.

“Yup. innovating so much it becomes worse,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Thomas via TikTok Comments and Ford via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.