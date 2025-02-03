‘The HVAC box is blocking access’: 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee won’t start. Then the mechanic has to take out the whole dashboard

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been troubling car mechanics ever since taking the road.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on this car model for having trouble handling potholes, which is a little ironic considering Jeep positions itself as an off-road brand.

Now we’re writing about the extensive lengths this expert car mechanic had to go through to service this car.

In a TikTok with over 1.9M views, Brandon (@mopartechbrando) reveals how the HVAC box was blocking access, requiring him to disassemble the whole front dashboard to get the car fixed.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee won’t start

This mechanic was presented with quite the challenge when a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee came in for service. The initial issue that arose was the car was having issues starting. When the mechanic went to go through standard procedures, he found the HVAC box was blocking access entirely.

Instead of a simple check, it turned into ripping apart the entire dashboard to find the reason why the car wasn’t starting. Turns out, only two wires were loose and just needed to be adjusted. In order to access these wires, the entire dashboard had to be taken off, because the HVAC box was in the way.

Brandon spent hours fixing this issue due to complex design by Jeep engineers. “This is why auto technicians are leaving the industry,” he states at the beginning of the video.

To conclude the video, the mechanic suggests Jeep Grand Cherokee owners to look into the Lemon Law.

Does the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee qualify for Lemon Law?

With the difficulty of basic service and trouble handling potholes, the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee may qualify as a lemon. Under Lemon Law, cars with serious defects that can’t be fixed after several attempts can be considered a lemon car.

A vehicle that qualifies as a lemon has substantial manufacturing defects, repaired multiple times without success, or serious issues affecting use, safety, or value.

Lemon Law varies by state so be sure to check your state’s DMV resources. Claims can be submitted at authorized Jeep dealerships.

What did the viewers think about this?

“Engineers should have to work in the industry two years before they can start to design anything,” one commenter suggested.

Meanwhile, past mechanics falsely identified the issue with faulty batteries. “Everything is made to be replaced now, not fixed,” one user added.

“The problem is, engineers,” another person commented.

“Friends don’t let friends buy Jeep,” joked someone else.

“Warranty Time: 2.4 hours,” a second user joked.

“We need a car manufacturer in the United States to make new basic cars, like four wheels and a good engine that can be worked on easily in your driveway. It would sell like crazy,” one suggested.

