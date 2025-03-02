‘Regular maintenance, regular oil changes’: Man has to tow his 2023 Chevy Suburban with 19,000 miles to dealership. It’s not just him

Imagine the shock of needing a full engine replacement on a vehicle that’s barely out of the showroom. One owner’s engine failure story highlights this unsettling reality.

In a recent TikTok clip that’s generated more than 5 million views, creator Hannah Farm (@hannah_farm) lets us see and hear what engine failure is like for the owner of a very troubled Chevrolet Suburban.

As the clip plays and we hear the engine clearly struggling, we learn that the owner had to take the vehicle in for a full engine replacement despite the odometer having clocked only 19,000 miles.

“Everybody wants to talk about their Tahoes, Suburbans, Yukons, Yukon XLs blowing up… Here’s mine at 19,000 miles,” the video text tells us.

It is unclear exactly what is behind the vehicle’s engine failure. Some common causes include defective components like bearings, pistons or crankshafts, or issues with the engine’s oil consumption and lubrication. There’s also the chance that a lifter failure or a problem with the heating and cooling system could be at play.

Engine problems piling up for GM

Unfortunately, this engine failure scenario isn’t as rare as one might hope. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into approximately 877,000 General Motors (GM) vehicles from model years 2019 to 2024. This includes popular models like the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Sierra, Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade, all equipped with the L87 V8 engine.

The probe was prompted by 39 complaints of engine failures, where drivers reported sudden shutdowns without any prior warning signs. These incidents are linked to bearing failures that can cause the engine to seize or even result in a connecting rod puncturing the engine block.

In addition to these investigations, GM has faced legal challenges regarding engine defects. In 2022, a federal jury awarded over $100 million to vehicle owners who claimed that GM sold vehicles with hidden engine defects leading to excessive oil consumption. This lawsuit covered various models, including certain GMC Sierra, Yukon, and Chevrolet Suburban vehicles.

And so do the repair bills

While warranties often cover engine replacements in newer vehicles, the engine failure expenses can be substantial once the warranty expires. The cost varies based on the vehicle model, engine type, and labor rates. For example, replacing an engine in a Chevrolet Suburban can range from $6,700 to over $14,000. One owner reported a dealership quote of $14,200 for a new engine, with $6,733 allocated for the engine itself and $7,465 for labor.

Another owner of a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban was quoted $4,300 for repairs related to faulty valve lifters and camshaft issues. After negotiations, GM agreed to reduce the repair cost to $2,985 as a goodwill gesture.

There are plenty of horror stories for owners of the Suburban line, including one we wrote about last year that left its owner $18,000 lighter in the pocket.

Better SUV options abound

When searching for an SUV that balances performance and reliability, some models consistently stand out. The Toyota Land Cruiser has long been revered for its legendary durability and off-road capability as a vehicle that people drive for hundreds of thousands of miles.

For everyday use, the Honda Pilot is a family-friendly crossover that delivers a comfortable ride with ample interior space. It consistently ranks high in reliability, with a 9.2 rating from iSeeCars. The Mazda CX-30 is a great option for those wanting a compact SUV with strong performance and safety ratings, and has earned the IIHS “Top Safety Pick+” designation multiple years in a row.

Luxury buyers who don’t want to compromise on reliability often turn to Mercedes-Benz GLC. While high-end brands sometimes struggle with long-term dependability, the GLC defies expectations with a 97.9% reliability rating, making it one of the most trustworthy luxury SUVs on the road, according to a What Car? survey.

How to spot problems beforehand

Whether you’re buying new or used, reliability research is crucial to avoid costly surprises. Start by checking reliability ratings from Consumer Reports and Edmunds, which track engine durability and common repairs. Low scores should be a red flag.

For used SUVs, always run a vehicle history report through Carfax or AutoCheck to check for accidents, ownership history, and maintenance records. If a car has a spotty service history or major repairs, reconsider. A pre-purchase inspection by a mechanic is another must. Even if a car looks fine, a professional can catch underlying issues that might cost thousands in repairs. Consumer Reports strongly advises this step.

Commenters on the clip seemed big mad about the state of modern automakers and their apparently lax attitude on reliability.

“Hate to say it these ‘new’ cars aren’t like older ones I’d rather a super clean older car than a newer one,” one wrote.

Another offered the opinion that manufacturing is actually getting worse over time. “Is it just me or are we going backwards on how we build things?” they wrote. “I’m only 40 and I swear 80’s, 90’s, 2000’s were better built and don’t get me started with 30’s, 40’s, 50’s etc.”

And another tried to lighten the mood while also taking a pot shot at Hannah’s bad luck. They wrote, “Can you turn off the washing machine so we can try to listen to your motor please.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannah via direct message, and to GM via email.

