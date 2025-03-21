‘Thanks GM’: Woman says her 2021 Cadillac Escalade already needs a new motor. That’s just the start

A brand-new car shouldn’t need major repairs so soon, but one Cadillac Escalade owner says hers has already had two major replacements.

TikTok user @tmh1274 posted a video that has now been viewed over 33,500 times, venting about her 2021 Cadillac Escalade and the expensive issues she’s already faced.

It’s not just her.

What’s wrong with the Cadillac Escalade?

“I just wanted to join the group that [expletive] on GM,” she says at the start of the clip, standing in front of her white Cadillac. “Because this bad boy here, 2021, just got a new motor.”

Then she drops another surprise. “And you want to know what happened before that?” she asks.

“It got a new transmission.”

She ends the video with a sarcastic “Cadillac, woot, thanks, GM.”

Major repairs on a new car?

Replacing a motor and transmission isn’t something most drivers expect to deal with this early on.

But @tmh1274 isn’t the only Escalade owner frustrated with major repairs.

Others have reported transmission issues and complete engine failures, with complaints about hard shifting, stalling, and mechanical breakdowns.

While GM hasn’t announced any major recalls, Reuters reported earlier this year that the NHTSA launched an investigation into certain GM vehicles—including the Cadillac Escalade—over engine failure complaints.

So far, @tmh1274 hasn’t shared what caused the breakdowns or whether the repairs were covered under warranty. But for a car that starts at over $80,000, needing a new motor and transmission this soon isn’t exactly what owners expect.

In the comments, some users weren’t surprised by the repairs. “Problem is, more than likely, this won’t be the last for either part,” one person wrote.

Others shared their own frustrations with GM vehicles. “That’s me right now and my 2022!” one user said. Another chimed in, “I hear you, friend. ‘21 Denali. Brand new engine. And GM basically [left them hanging].”

As for @tmh1274, she already has a plan. “We ordered a new car so hopefully I’ll be outta this one soon,” she replied to one of the comments.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cadillac via email and @tmh1274 via TikTok comments.

