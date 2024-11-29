‘I’m trying to figure out what car I’m going to get’: Woman drives ’09 Toyota with 155K miles. Should she consider a hybrid or electric?

A woman debated whether or not she should get a regular, hybrid, or electric car after driving the same Toyota for 155,000 miles. It sparked an entire, cross-generational debate.

In a video with over 11,000 views, TikTok user @grace_lemire debated the pros and cons of different types of cars, reasoning that she will need to purchase a new vehicle once she drives her 2009 Toytota Camry “into the ground.”

Lemire said, “I’m trying to figure out what car I’m going to get because I have been saving for a down payment for a car for over a year now.”

Like many soon-to-be car purchasers, Lemire has been waiting to see what options are available for her.

“I kind of feel like the future is in the electric, but then I’ve heard from a lot of people that having an electric car gets really, really annoying,” she added.

So, what cars should first-time buyers look out for, and should new purchasers buy a regular, hybrid or electric vehicle?

What do electric and hybrid cars do?

Both hybrid and electric cars can benefit customers by easing or completely eliminating gas costs.

Electric cars, powered by a chargeable battery, don’t require any gas and therefore completely eliminate gas costs. Instead, electric car users pay to charge their cars, which on average, is three times cheaper per mile when using leading brands like Tesla motors.

Similarly, hybrid vehicles use a battery, but they don’t need to be recharged. Instead, users can pump up their vehicles with gas or use an internal power system, saving money by switching between using fuel or regenerative braking.

What are the pros and cons of Electric cars?

More and more car buyers are opting to buy electric vehicles, which offer completely different advantages than standard car purchases. For one, electric vehicles tend to be energy efficient and quiet. Electric cars also require less repairs than gas powered vehicles, with consumers paying $4,600 less for maintenance on average.

While Lemire referred to electric cars as the future, many people still opt to just get traditional cars. As she mentioned in her TikTok video, charging up an electric vehicle can get “really annoying,” especially in rural areas.

Sixty-four percent of Americans now live within 2 miles of a charging station, but there is still a large percentage of customers who live miles away from places to recharge their electric vehicles. In certain counties in the U.S, previous working charging stations have been abandoned, becoming “charging deserts.”

The simple reality for many people purchasing a car is that a charging station may not always be readily available, especially for those that live in low-income areas.

What are the pros and cons of Hybrid cars?

Hybrid cars have a lot of advantages compared to electric and gas-powered vehicles. In many ways, Hybrid vehicles offer the best of both world with superior mileage and fuel efficiency depending on the make and model.

Hybrid cars also have a fair share of issues, however. For one, if a buyer prefers the electric mode of their vehicle over the gas-powered one, they could put an excessive load on the battery and exhaust it more quickly. Hybrid batteries can run anywhere from 80,000 to 100,000 miles, but it depends on the usage. Many people prefer to use one mode over the other, and struggle to maintain a balance with their car, unknowingly damaging the vehicle by using the electric mode more often.

Lemire’s video attracted a large number of TikTok commenters voicing their opinions about different reliable car purchases, mainly advocating for individual brands rather than “gas, hybrid, or electric” vehicles.

@Jameson left a positive comment, saying “Hybrid Rav4s are awesome. Reliable, fuel efficient, comfortable, and enough space for those strollers and things you’re planning on in the future!”

Hybrid Toyota RAV4 vehicles have fairly positive ratings from 2020 up to 2024. Other commenters also agreed with @Jameson, adding support for the vehicle.

What should ‘ride into the ground’ buyers get from their car?

Ultimately, the difference between a gas powered, hybrid, or electric vehicle depends on the person purchasing it, as well as the make, model, and brand. A majority of commenters echoed different hybrid models from Toyota or Mazda, but each individual vehicle offers different safety features for consumers.

Whatever vehicle fits any one individual may not feel right for another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grace Lemire via email and TikTok direct message, as well as Toyota Motor Corporation via email for comment.

