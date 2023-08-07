‘I pay 2k a month to live here and this is what my pool area looks like’: Tenant shows what her ‘luxury’ apartment rent gets her

Rent prices are sky-high, increasing by 5.5% in just the past year. One woman recently went viral by unveiling the pool area of her “luxury” apartment, for which she pays $2,000 per month in rent. Spoiler Alert: It’s not as glamorous as it sounds.

South Carolina-based TikTok user Lexie Firment, known as missfirment, uploaded a video as she surveyed the pool area of her apartment.

“I pay 2k a month to live here and this is what my pool area looks like in my ‘luxury’ apartment,” Firment says in the video. Then, she proceeds to take her followers on a tour.

First, she revealed the “cigarette butts” littered all over the ground. Next, toilet paper and beer cans are scattered across the ground. Despite not showing the pool, Firment describes it as “disgusting” with “feces” in it.

“And yet, they expect us to pay 2K a month and they keep raising the rent. Yay,” she says, flashing a sarcastic thumbs up.

In addition, Firment captioned the video, “Living in a luxury apartment and paying prices that are way too much for any salary range… this is not okay. This pool area has been disgusting for the last month. Nothing will ever be done about it. We have contacted management management does nothing about it. It’s gross to live like this and still pay a lot of money and have the possibility of rent increases.”

The video has accumulated more than 362,000 views since it was posted Aug. 5. Many viewers urged Firment to take action.

“Absolutely not. You need to call corporate and complain about your grounds keeper. Wow,” one viewer wrote.

“If there’s feces in the pool – call the health department! A couple of visits will change things pretty quick! – I’m a property manager lol,” a second urged.

And other commenters said they’ve had similar experiences while living at apartment complexes.

“I lived in a place just like this. Also the kids and even adults from the neighborhood would hop the fences and use our pool all the time,” one user shared.

“My old complex was like that. Families and their extended family would go there all day and make messes, diapers, food and garbage everywhere,” a second commented.

Luxury apartment is apparently a subjective term. One tenant whose apartment claimed the moniker reported her sink fell through the counter top. Another woman recently found a mirror in her apartment was attached with painter’s tape.

The Daily Dot reached out to Firment via Instagram DM and TikTok for comment.