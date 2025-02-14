‘Am I overreacting here?’: 2 salesmen showed up at this woman’s door. Then they came back a week later

A woman is disturbed after two salespeople who previously came by her house returned a week later after dark and waited in her driveway.

TikTok user Maroon Wench (@maroonwench) describes the scenario in a video posted on Jan. 13 with more than 400,000 views. “Am I overreacting here?” she asks viewers. “Because two salesmen came to my house about a week-and-a-half ago, and they were trying to sell me a home security system.”

Wench says she listened to their pitch and said she would need to discuss it with her husband first. She told the salespeople that she would follow up with them in a week if she was interested. “More than a week has gone by,” Wench says. “I pulled up to my house last night, and they were waiting for me in a car parked outside my house.”

Two salespeople show up at woman’s door after dark

Wench says she didn’t recognize the men until she parked. “And they jumped out of the car and came and stood out of my car and waited for me to get out of the vehicle,” she says. “Mind you, it’s dark. Mind you, I’m a woman alone by myself.”

As many people would be in such a situation, Wench was alarmed by this behavior. “So I panicked, and I called my husband, and he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s [expletive] weird, get out of there,’” she says. “So I just threw the car in reverse, and I backed out of here, and they were waving me down.”

Wench says she drove to her sister’s home and didn’t return to her own house until her husband returned. “Who is outside of someone’s house at 8 p.m.? Especially someone you already gave a spiel to for your product, and especially a woman who is alone,” she asks. “What are you doing?”

@maroonwench I felt so violated like I can’t walk into my own house cause strangers are waiting to ambush me with their sales pitch? Taking away my freedom of choice to interact with you WTF?! And if you’re on of those guys and you see this please don’t make me call your company and file a complaint. Take the hint and learn from this!! ♬ original sound – Maroon Wench

Viewers react to the situation

In the comments section, most viewers agreed that Wench was not overreacting. In fact, several viewers urged her to contact the company or local law enforcement and report the two salespeople.

One viewer wrote, “Please call the police. I feel like they’re not actually salesmen…”

A second viewer urged, “Do not ever entertain door-to-door sales people!”

A third viewer said, “No, you’re NOT overreacting.”

However, one viewer offered the salespeople the benefit of the doubt. “I would call and complain to a supervisor,” they wrote. “That’s wildly inappropriate. I’m sure they work on commission and just weren’t thinking, but they need to learn that that’s NOT OK.”

There are plenty of online complaints about door-to-door salespeople dropping by too late. According to MapMyCustomers.com, though, the 5-9 p.m. block is a good time to target customers who go to work during the day and are home in the evening. However, the article also states that salespeople should give potential customers plenty of personal space and avoid any potentially intimidating behavior.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maroon Wench via TikTok comment for comment.

