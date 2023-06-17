‘I’m 2 hours into my shift so I’ve officially paid off my breakfast and iced coffee’: Viewers defend worker who calls out her hourly pay

Is your hourly pay enough for a cup of coffee?

Last week, Cyp, who is known as @cypitheo0 on TikTok, went viral after noting it takes two hours of work to pay for breakfast and a cup of coffee.

“When I’m 2 hours into my shift so I’ve officially paid off my breakfast and iced coffee,” Cyp writes in the caption.

The video has received more than 1.3 million views and 1,100 comments since it was posted on Thursday.

Cyp tags her videos in Vancouver, which offers a $16.75 minimum wage. According to the official government website of British Columbia, this Canadian minimum wage “applies regardless of how employees are paid – hourly, salary, commission or on an incentive basis.”

Others, including some users from outside of the U.S. who assumed Cyp was American, expressed surprise at the U.S. minimum wage. The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25 per hour. The minimum wage for employees who receive tips is $2.13 per hour. Some states have their own minimum wage standards.

It’s unclear where Cyp works, but in another TikTok she outlines a weird food order that she apparently received as a server. That clip features the “server life” hashtag.

Many commenters who work in the service industry said they can relate.

“Felt this a little too hard,” said commenter Jenna.

“Always try to remind yourself, ‘just two more hours and I can afford takeout!'” wrote Brendan.

Another commenter, who goes by Cosmic Confidant, said, “I love having to pay to exist.”

“7 hours to pay off one takeaway night,” another commenter wrote.

Some commenters, however, said Cyp could make better financial decisions.

“2? Girl if you don’t meal prep,” advised one commenter. Another commenter agreed. “Maybe don’t buy an 8€ coffee.”

“People who don’t make their coffee at home boggle my mind,” said user E.

Other users defended Cyp.

“Eat at home! Otherwise boomers will say you’re not spending money wisely,” wrote another user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cyp for comment via IG.