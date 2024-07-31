‘Yess it’s Spirit lol but can you beat 2 cent flights??’: Travelers get flights for 2 cents. Here’s how they did it

Are 2-cent flights really a thing? This couple said they got flights to Miami, Fla., for just 2 cents. And they shared how they did it.

In a video with over 66,000 views, TikTok couple Kee and Dass @keeanddass shared that they tried the viral—albeit controversial—travel hack in which one buys flight tickets right at the airport instead of online, beforehand. The idea is that tickets are more affordable to buy in person.

The Spirit Airline tickets themselves were just 2 cents. However, with additional fees and taxes, the total came out to $30.22. They shared a video featuring their receipt as proof.

“Yess it’s spirit lol but can you beat 2 cent flights??” they added in the caption of the post, referencing Spirit Airline’s reputation online.

After their video went viral, the couple posted a follow-up. In it, they detail exactly how they get such tickets and why they think the in-person tickets are so affordable.

“We’ll go online and see how much is hidden on,” Kee says, referring to the extra fees that are tacked on onto online tickets. “And then most of the time we go to the airport, it is half of that.”

“The reason is so cheap is ’cause online, they charge you extra fees,” Dee adds. “So, in-person, if you go to the airport, the fare is cheaper.”

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers felt this hack was too good to be true.

“Layover be 18hrs,” one said. However, @keeanddass assured viewers they don’t have any layovers.

The TikToker also shared that their flight isn’t until August.

Some viewers also vouched for the hack, sharing their own experiences.

“Me and mine stay at the spirit counter always way cheaper!” one user commented.

This hack has had conflicting results

Recently, another TikToker, Jasmine, tried the same hack out, and it didn’t quite go to plan. Not only did the worker at the airport counter tell her it would be cheaper to buy tickets online, but they also laughed in her face.

However, a former airline employee named Ivy contradicted this in her own viral video. ““The only way to get cheap flights is to go to the airport and buy it at the ticket counter. This can apply to any airline,” she claimed.

However, many think this hack only works when trying to get tickets for cheaper airlines, like Spirit and Frontier.

The Daily Dot reached out to @keeanddass via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Spirit via press email.

