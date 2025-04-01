‘$3 million to live inside of a car dealership’: New homeowners buy 1930 New England house. Then they renovate the inside

A TikTok content creator is going viral after calling out a wildly overpriced house in New York, arguing that the hefty price tag just isn’t worth it.

Featured Video

Bavid Doughy (@baviddoughy) recently stumbled upon a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Long Island, originally built in 1930. The property underwent renovations after its last sale. According to Doughy, the updates were a disaster.

“How do you buy a house like this and then go inside and do this to it?” Doughy asks his followers in disbelief.

His video, which gives viewers a full tour of the home’s interior and exterior, has already racked up more than 879,700 views as of Monday. The sheer number of views indicates that plenty of people agree with his take.

Advertisement

What’s wrong with the house?

Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But for Doughy, this house was a hard pass.

From the outside, you’d never suspect anything was amiss. The pristine white exterior, symmetrical windows stretching across both floors, and spacious front and backyards all got Doughy’s seal of approval.

“Now you’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, they must’ve done a great job restoring the inside, too, right?’” Doughy teases. But as he stepped inside, his enthusiasm vanished.

Advertisement

The main room? Completely empty—except for a stairwell plopped awkwardly in the center. Some commenters compared the glossy white flooring to an ice rink.

“I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors and ask me if I want steak, chicken, or fish,” Doughy jokes, likening the space to a wedding venue. “This is where you put the DJ booth,” he adds.

The questionable design choices didn’t stop there. One bathroom, despite having ample space, felt oddly underutilized. And every single bedroom? A different type of shiny, mismatched flooring.

But the real kicker? The new owners reportedly shelled out a staggering $3 million for the house.

Advertisement

“You know what? It’s time for bed,” Doughy sighs, officially done with the tour.

Tile floors in the Northeast can be a disaster

While tile can be a stylish and durable flooring option, it’s not always the coziest choice—especially in a place like New York, where winters can be brutal. Walking on tile without socks or slippers? Not ideal.

“While some homeowners might love this about tile and describe it as cool and solid, other homeowners see the primary drawback of tile flooring is its hardness,” a write-up by FlooringStores explains. “Additionally, tile can be pretty cold during winter, making it less desirable for barefoot walking.”

Advertisement

Beyond the chill factor, maintaining tile floors isn’t exactly low-effort. Homeowners have to stay on top of regular cleaning, and in colder climates, grout maintenance is a must. Otherwise, grime and moisture can turn sleek, shiny floors into a slippery nightmare.

Some of Doughy’s viewers didn’t hold back in the comments.

“It’s for sale because the previous owners obviously slipped, fell, and died on all those unforgiving slippery floors,” one person joked.

Another added, “All tile? They forgot this is the Northeast. It’s about to be cold af in there.”

Advertisement

“This house looks so slippery I would be walking around there like Bambi on ice,” a third viewer said.

Viewers were similarly put off

In the comments section of Doughy’s video, several users couldn’t wrap their heads around how someone could drop $3 million on a house—only to end up with a design that looked, as one commenter put it, like “a car dealership.”

Advertisement

“$3 million to live inside a car dealership,” one user said.

“Say it with me… MONEY DOESN’T BUY TASTE,” another added.

“$3 mil for one giant, shiny cold room,” a third viewer wrote.

“Were they planning on performing surgery in this sterile place,” a fourth viewer quipped.

Advertisement

Others couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off about the house—so much so that it almost didn’t even look real.

“This is giving ‘dystopian facility’ energy,” one woman said.

“How is it so boring and so strange at the same time,” another asked.

“$3 million to go inside the Severance office,” a third user wrote.

Advertisement

Another, meanwhile, compared the house to one he had made on the Sims video game “when [he] was, like, 11.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Doughy via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.